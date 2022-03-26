Cards defeat Hounds 2-1 in pitching duel

North Surry’s Ethan Edwards throws one of this nine strikeouts in Friday’s game against East Surry.
Debbie Howlett | Special to the News
Caden Lasley singles for East Surry in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Debbie Howlett | Special to the News
North Surry’s Kolby Watson (6) dives back to first before being tagged out by East Surry’s Luke Brown.
Debbie Howlett | Special to the News
North Surry’s Miles Draughn connects for a fourth-inning pop fly that sails into foul territory.
Debbie Howlett | Special to the News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A pitching duel in Pilot Mountain ended with East Surry keeping its undefeated season alive.
When East and North Surry faced off on March 22 in Toast, the Cardinals put up 10 runs in the first five innings to defeat the Greyhounds. When the teams met at Barry Hall Field three days later, East and North Surry’s pitchers combined for 21 strikeouts, and the Cardinals held on for the 2-1 win.
East Surry, ranked No. 1 in the 2A West, improves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play by sweeping the series against North.
East had three of its six total hits in the third inning of Friday’s game. The Cards capitalized on the burst of offense to score two runs, but wouldn’t advance past second base for the remainder of the game.
North Surry had four total hits to East’s six, but the Greyhounds (5-4, 2-2 FH2A) had seven players get on base that were either walked or hit by a pitch. The Hounds loaded the bases three times after scoring their only run in the fourth, but never could get back to the plate.
Cardinal pitcher Folger Boaz got the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters in six innings, while also giving up two hits and one run. Anthony Ayers came in for the save in the seventh inning; he threw one strikeout and gave up one hit during his time on the mound.
Ethan Edwards pitched a complete game for the visiting Greyhounds by throwing all six innings. Edwards struck out nine batters while walking none, and he gave up six hits and two runs.
The Cardinals’ game-changing third inning began with Brett Clayton reaching first after a hit to right-center field. Tristen Mason laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Clayton to second, then Luke Bowman singled to put Clayton on third. Both runners crossed the plate on a 2RBI single hit by Boaz.
East Surry’s two other scoring opportunities came in the fourth and fifth innings. Caden Lasley singled in the bottom of the fourth, then stole second base before being stranded. Trey Armstrong added a single in the bottom of the fifth, but his hit came with two outs on the board and the next Cardinal flied out.
Cam Taylor had North Surry’s only hit of the first three innings. The junior singled to right field to leadoff in the top of the second, and even stole second base. However, he was left on base after the next three batters flied out, struck out and struck out.
Kolby Watson singled to start the top of the fourth inning. Watson attempted to steal second, but had to return to first when Brodie Robertson was called for interference at the plate. Watson eventually advanced to second, then went to third on a wild pitch. Taylor joined him on base after being walked. Watson scored and made it 2-1 after a Cardinal fielding error on a hit by James McCreary.
Taylor and McCreary went to second and third, respectively, after a wild pitch, and Miles Draughn was walked to load the bases with just one out. The Cardinals prevented further damage by forcing a fly out and a strikeout.
North Surry found itself in a similar situation in the fifth inning, although the ending to the inning was anything but ordinary. Corbin Dollyhigh was on third, Watson was on second and a courtesy runner for Robertson was on first with just one out.
Taylor struck out for the second out, and Cardinal catcher Luke Bowman quickly made a throw to third to try and get Dollyhigh out after the third strike. Bowman’s throw ricocheted off Dollyhigh’s foot and rolled toward short. With Dollyhigh down after the throw, the other two retreated back to their bases. The Cardinals were too late to get Watson out, but made the throw to first in time to tag the courtesy runner.
The bases were loaded for the Hounds once again in the top of the seventh. Dollyhigh and Edwards led with back-to-back singles, Watson grounded out and Robertson was intentionally walked. The Cardinals picked up the final two outs after Ayers struck out Taylor and McCreary flied out to Matthew Keener in right field.
Scoring
North Surry – 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0 = 1
East Surry – 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, – = 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports