Bears, Cards battle to 0-0 tie

March 25, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Ember Midkiff, left, and Aubrey Wilmoth battle for a 50-50 ball.

<p>Mount Airy’s Kate Deaton (20) and East Surry’s Kynsley Penney (14) compete for possession of a throw-in.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Kate Deaton (20) and East Surry’s Kynsley Penney (14) compete for possession of a throw-in.

<p>Liannette Chavez takes a corner kick for East Surry with less than two minutes remaining in Friday’s game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Liannette Chavez takes a corner kick for East Surry with less than two minutes remaining in Friday’s game.

<p>Mount Airy’s Alex Rose (2) attempts to push forward while facing resistance from East Surry’s Emory Taylor (8).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Alex Rose (2) attempts to push forward while facing resistance from East Surry’s Emory Taylor (8).

<p>Karyme Bueno (10) dribbles up the right sideline on a Mount Airy counterattack.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Karyme Bueno (10) dribbles up the right sideline on a Mount Airy counterattack.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mount Airy and East Surry went back and forth for 80 minutes exchanging haymaker after haymaker.

Neither team held an advantage for very long as one opponent was always eager to one-up the other. Everything balanced out in the end, and the teams walked away with a 2-2 tie.

The Bears and Cards have now tied in back-to-back seasons after tying only once from 2012-2019.

Early goals set the tone for what looked destined to be a high-scoring affair. East Surry’s Morgan Bryant scored the opening goal for the Cardinals, but Mount Airy’s Lily Morris quickly tied the match at 1-1 with a goal in the 14th minute. Bryant netted her second goal to put the Cards back on top in the 35th minute, but a goal from the Bears’ Kate Deaton 100 seconds later left the teams tied up once again.

The Bears wasted little time pushing into Cardinal territory in the second half. Mount Airy’s Jayden McKeithan put a shot on goal just 24 seconds after the opening whistle, and it was saved by East’s Katie Collins. Alex Rose was then set up with one player to beat in the 45th minute, but Cardinal defender Evelyn Ruedisueli made the stand to prevent the shot. A few minutes later, Karyme Bueno and Rose each put shots on frame that were both saved by Collins.

Following Mount Airy’s flurry of offense, East’s Samantha Blose found herself with an open look at the Bears’ goal in the 50th minute. Blose kept her shot grounded as she aimed for the near post, and a diving save by Mount Airy keeper Mackenzie Hudson gave East Surry a corner kick. Liannette Chavez’s corner sailed into the 18-yard box before Mount Airy’s Grey Moore booted it out.

Chavez had a 25-yard shot saved by Hudson in the 52nd minute, then put in the legwork for another shot in the 56th minute by carving up the midfield and centering to Joanna Parker. Parker found herself one-on-one with Hudson, but Moore slid in to prevent the potential goal. Blose created a shot off Moore’s slide that was saved by Hudson.

Each team started the second half with three shots and three saves. After Blose’s shot was saved, Mount Airy would attempted the next five shots in the game. Deaton (twice), Bueno, Rose and Paola Ramirez combined to put four of the five shots on target, but none made it past Collins.

The Cardinals’ final bit of offense came in the 38th minute when Blose sent a through ball to Ember Midkiff. Midkiff made it past a defender to have just Hudson standing between her and the goal, but Aliyah Flores sped back on defense to clear the ball out for a corner kick.

Chavez took the corner kick with less than 90 seconds remaining. Goins redirected the corner at the goal, but her shot was saved by Hudson.

Mount Airy charged into the Cardinals’ defensive third with time winding down. The Bears weren’t able to get a shot off before a foul was called on Mount Airy, and East let time expire before taking the free kick.

Scoring

ES – 2, 0 = 2

MA – 2, 0 = 2

Morgan Bryant (ES), Lily Morris (MA) 14’, Morgan Bryant (ES) 35’, Kate Deaton (MA) 37’

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports