Bears, Cards battle to 0-0 tie

Mount Airy’s Connor Medvar reached the mountaintop one last time with a state championship victory in his final high school match.

Wrestling for his second state title in the span of eight months, Medvar bulldozed the competition in the 1A 170-pound division. The Granite Bear became the third wrestler in Mount Airy history to win multiple state titles, and is just the fifth to do so in Surry County history.

North Surry’s Justin Jones was the first county wrestler to repeat as champion with back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, followed by Mount Airy’s Cameron Pack in 2015 and 2016, Mount Airy’s Jacob Hogue in 2015-17 and Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price in 2020-22.

With the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament serving as his last dance, the defending 1A 152 state champion decided to push his limits even further by increasing his weight class for the postseason. Medvar, who finishes the year 34-1, spent most of the year wrestling in the 160 class and went up in weight for regionals for one simple reason:

“He wanted the competition,” said Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins. “Where he already won a state title his junior year, which is what he spent so many years chasing, I think he really wanted to challenge himself even more. He wasn’t really interested in just beating people he’s already beaten.”

Two competitors specifically in the 170 class caught Medvar’s attention: Avery County’s Seth Blackledge and Uwharrie Charter’s Doug Bowles.

Blackledge, a junior, won the 160 State Championship in 2020, then finished second in the 170 bracket in 2021. Bowles, a senior, placed third in the 160 bracket in 2020 before winning a silver medal at 160 in 2021.

Medvar ran into Blackledge in the 1A West Regional Championship. Blackledge went up 5-3 at one point, but the Granite Bear senior countered with five unanswered points to win via 9-5 decision. Blackledge was 45-4 prior to facing Medvar.

Both boys qualified for the state championship tournament and reached the semifinals. Medvar only needed 60 seconds to win his opening match, then advanced to the championship with a 13-4 major decision win in the semis. Blackledge ran into Bowles, the 170 champion of the 1A East, in the other semifinal.

Bowles won via second-period fall to reach the championship and improve to 47-4 on the season. Blackledge, meanwhile, went onto win a bronze medal.

Medvar came within one point of a major decision in the championship, winning 10-3.

“He did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Atkins said. “He went out there for competition and wanted to win against the best, and he did. It was pretty impressive, especially with him having to go up in weight and still dominating the way that he did.”

Medvar had already stacked his resume by the end of his junior year. State champion? Check. Multi-time conference and regional champion? Yep. 100 career wins? You know it.

But one thing Medvar hadn’t experienced was the feeling of winning a state championship under the bright lights of the Greensboro Coliseum.

“I’m glad we were back in the Greensboro Coliseum this year,” Atkins said. “Wrestling for a state championship in a high school gym just isn’t the same experience, and it’s not even comparable. It’s completely different looking up and seeing the huge crowd there. For him to be able to do the parade of champions and win in the coliseum before he graduates is pretty cool.”

Medvar graduates with a high school record of 138-9, including a 54-1 record as an upperclassman.

Two other Granite Bears took home medals from the state meet as well: Edwin Agabo and Franklin Bennett.

Agabo, a junior, won back-to-back matches in the 195 bracket via fall to reach the championship as a first time qualifier.

“I don’t think anybody from all the rankings sites picked him to make it to the finals, and I’m super proud of him,” Atkins said. “Sao Lennon, our 220-pound wrestler, came and practiced with Edwin all week even though he didn’t have to. Sao is a senior that was so close to qualifying for states this year, so it says a lot about him and his character that he would go so far out of his way to help. I think that really helped Edwin out.”

Agabo ran into the defending 182-pound state champion, Robbinsville’s Kage Williams, in the finals. Williams defeated Agabo to win the 1A West 195 Championship a week earlier, and a first-period fall gave Williams his second-consecutive title.

Bennett, a senior, competed in his third state tournament and has medaled each time. He won gold at 145 in 2020, then finished fourth in the same class in 2021.

Bennett competed at 152 this season and won the West Regional Championship in the class. He won his first match of the state tournament via 6-0 decision, but fell in the semifinals to Avery County’s Tristan Adams. The two were tied up at 3-3 late in the third period when Adams scored a last-second escape to advance. Adams went on to win the bracket.

Bennett defeated South Stanly’s Michael Gabbard via 10-5 decision in the consolation semis, then pinned Bishop McGuinness’ Jacob Regitz in the second period of the consolation finals to finish third.

“I’m really proud of Franklin,” Atkins said. “Not a lot of seniors could lose in the semis and then come back the next day to finish third, especially when he had gold on his mind. It was a tough loss, but he pulled himself back together and wrestled great on Saturday.”

Junior Alex Cox came into his second state championship appearance and faced the biggest dog in the 132-pound yard: 1A East Champion Aldo Hernandez of Uwharrie Charter. Cox was the only one of Hernandez’s opponents that didn’t lose via technical fall, as Hernandez won 16-1 in the semifinals and 15-0 in the championship.

Cox battled back with a 4-2 decision win over South Stanly’s Jayden Oliver in the consolation quarterfinals, but fell one match short of placing by falling to Starmount’s Cole Nixon in the semifinals. Nixon went on to finish third in the bracket.

“Alex worked really hard to get here and wrestled hard when he got here,” Atkins said. “This was just his first year wrestling in the coliseum, and it’s intimidating for sure. I also think going up a weight class might’ve affected him. I’m looking forward to him making another here next year.”