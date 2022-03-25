Smith named North Surry football coach

Jackson Smith addresses members of the Greyhound community after he was announced as the new head football coach at North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Smith
Cory Smith | The News
Jackson Smith with his wife, Caroline.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry High School has selected the man that will head the varsity football program moving forward.
“I am pleased to announce that Jackson Smith will be the next head football coach at North Surry High School,” said Principal Dr. Paige Badgett. “He is energetic and passionate about our program. Coach Smith sets high expectations for himself and those around him. He brings a vision that will develop student-athletes into good citizens through accountability and believing in something more than themselves. I believe Coach Smith’s leadership will propel our program into winning championships.”
Smith is a 2017 graduate of Mount Airy High School, played collegiate football at Lenoir-Rhyne University then transferred to Appalachian State University where he would graduate in 2021. He served as a position coach at both Surry Central and North Surry High Schools prior to this position.
“Today is a day I have dreamed of for the entirety of my life,” Smith said. “I heard a quote that stuck with me for a very long time my freshman year of college: ‘you don’t choose to coach; you are called to coach.’ I think a lot of coaches in here would vouch for that, and I feel as if I’ve been called to take this role on.”
“I’m excited for Jackson and North Surry athletics,” said Greyhound Athletic Director Chris Butler. “He brings energy and a vision for what North Surry football can become. His ability to build and maintain relationships with players, a strong growth mindset, strong communication skills and a contagious enthusiasm will be invaluable to building and maintaining a football program that year in and year out competes for conference championships and playoff victories.”
North Surry began its search for a new head coach in mid-February after then-coach Patrick Taylor stepped down. Taylor coached for 20 years, with 12 of those coming at North Surry. He served as head coach for three seasons from 2019-2021.
Smith joined the Greyhound family prior to the fall 2021 season as a member of Taylor’s staff.
“Thank you to coach Patrick Taylor,” Smith said. “Our program is thankful for his contributions and class throughout his 12 years here with North Surry football. I wouldn’t be here without him today. He took a chance on me last summer, brought me in on his staff, and I haven’t looked back. I’m very thankful for him.”
Following the announcement on Friday, Smith addressed members of the community, members of the Surry County Schools Board of Education, the staff of North Surry and many more in the school’s media center. He also took questions from members of the media.
“I’m on cloud nine,” he said. “I’m still a little bit shell-shocked, but I’m so grateful and humbled and blessed to be in the position I’m in today. This program has so much rich tradition and history, I’m so glad I have my ability to add another chapter to it. I’m just ready to get to work; I’m so excited.
“My goal as the next head football coach at North Surry High School is to mold our student-athletes into productive young men and win football games in the process,” Smith said. “North Surry Football will enable student-athletes to compete at a high level while developing skills that will equip them to be successful in their next chapter of life. I believe that this investment into our athletes will make North Surry Football a premier program in North Carolina.”
Smith pointed out that North Surry will not be rebuilding, but rather restructuring thanks to the “fantastic foundation” on which to build.
The Greyhounds return all four of its offensive All-Conference selections, 4-of-6 defensive selections and both Honorable Mentions. Many in the class of 2023 have been starters or key role players most of their high school career.
“I think there are so many pivotal pieces here that the community can get excited about,” Smith said. “Jahreece Lynch is a phenomenal athlete coming off two years of All-Conference play. Jake Simmons is another name that is going to be on the radars of a lot of teams. There are a lot of people that I think people don’t know about yet that we’re going to put into positions to really showcase their abilities.”
Jared Hiatt, James McCreary, Eli Ramey and D’Marcus France were among the players Smith expects to have big offseasons for the Greyhounds.
Smith comes into the head coaching job having worked with some of Surry County’s finest. He played varsity football for Kelly Holder, and coached under Taylor as well as Surry Central coach Monty Southern. Smith extended thanks to the aforementioned men, as well as Levi Goins, Darren Taylor, Michael Johns, Tyler Bentley and many more, for “unselfishly mentoring” him along the way.
“I would not be in this position without you, your guidance and your support in this process,” Smith said.
“I want to thank Dr. Badgett, Mr. Chris Butler and others for their faith in me. We share the same vision of creating the best student-athlete experience possible, all while competing at the highest level here at North Surry High School. Both are vital in the progression of our football program. Both, being former coaches and athletes, understand the importance for efficiency through management, accountability and discipline. These three things will be the pillars of our program moving forward.”
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports