Central gets tied up with Starmount

Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) steals from a Starmount player near midfield and dribbles into space.
Cory Smith | The News
Lillian Orozco pushes Surry Central into the midfield on a counterattack.
Cory Smith | The News
Yuri Ramirez (13) takes a first-half corner kick for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez (25) intercepts a Starmount pass and dribbles into the Rams’ defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Brittany Frausto connects for a free kick with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central overcame a slow start against Starmount on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Eagles to victory.
Neither squad scored in the 80 minutes of non-conference action. The Eagles came alive and controlled possession in the latter 20 minutes of each half, but struggled to find the back of the net against the Rams.
The 0-0 tie moves Surry Central to 2-4-2 on the season.
“Starmount came out completely different,” said Central coach Adan Garcia, referencing the Eagles’ March 14 game against the Rams in Boonville. Surry Central won that game 4-0 behind Wendy Cantor’s first-half hat trick.
“They were a little bit more organized and their spirits were lifted, so they gave us a little run for our money. That’s always good because it pushes us and makes us question what do we need to do to get better. That’s what you do when you face a good opponent.”
Garcia described the Eagles start to the season as “patchy.” Central opened the season with a 1-0 win over East Wilkes, then dropped its home opener to West Stokes 1-0.
“We didn’t have a lot of time together as a unit since some of the girls came in later than others because of winter sports,” Garcia said. “It’s no fault of their own, it’s just the way certain sports cross over and how playoffs affect things.”
Getting as much as time together as possible was key for a young Surry Central team that has just two seniors ,as well as three freshmen starters. The Golden Eagles didn’t have a full roster the next week either due to spring break, and lost to Elkin and tied Ashe County.
Following the Starmount win on March 14, Central dropped back-to-back conference matches to West Wilkes and Wilkes Central.
“There were definitely areas of improvement, but I also saw a lot of positives in those first few games,” Garcia said. “Even if it’s a bad game you have to take the positives with it. We’re just trying to find some consistency.”
Speaking to the team’s consistency, Garcia said Surry Central’s performances in the first 20 minutes of each match against Starmount were complete opposites.
“In that first part of the first half we were too slow for my liking,” he said. “We progressed as the game went on, but coming out flat really hurt us.”
Central’s strong back line kept their goal protected even during the slow start. The offense began to pick up in the 18th minute, and Dafne Salgado-Perez put a shot on frame that could’ve opened the game up.
Salgado-Perez’s shot from 30 yards was deflected by the Starmount keeper and hit the crossbar. Central’s Karlie Robertson beat the Rams to the rebound, but her shot sailed wide of the frame.
Yuri Ramirez and the Golden Eagle midfield kept Central on Starmount’s half of the field for most of the half. Ramirez, Salgado-Perez, Cantor and Abigail Hernandez each had breakaways, but none could set up a scoring opportunity.
Starmount managed to push into Central territory with six minutes remaining in the first half, but a Golden Eagle counter resulting from this push nearly resulted in a goal. Ramirez stole the ball near midfield, then sent a through ball up the right sideline to Rubi Cortes. Cortes cut in toward the goal and sent a lead pass to Cantor in the center.
Cantor chased after the pass while running shoulder-to-shoulder with a Starmount defender. Cantor got a touch on the ball to get past the charging keeper, but the touch was just strong enough to roll wide of the goal before she could chase it down for a redirect.
The Eagles picked up their intensity late in the game to try and set up the decisive strike. Center back Lillian Orozco pushed up on an attack to give the Eagles numbers, then Ashley Santamaria also took a spot on the front line as the Eagles dropped to just three defenders. Despite this, the score remained 0-0.
Cantor broke free of the Starmount defense on a swift counter with just three minutes remaining. Cantor dribbled all the way from the center circle to just outside the 18-yard box when she was fouled. Brittany Frausto attempted a shot on the 25-yard free kick, but it sailed north of the crossbar.
Central had one final chance as the scoreboard clock went below 60 seconds. Miranda Calderon took a quick throw-in on the Eagles’ sideline and found Ramirez at the top of the 18. Ramirez was able to turn toward the goal and set up a shot on her right foot, but a Starmount player was a step faster than Ramirez and cleared the ball before a shot could be taken.
Although he was glad Central avoided the loss, Garcia said it was tough not getting a win when he knows his team could have.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how we progress,” Garcia said. “Every game I do see some positives and negatives. We could have the best game of our lives, and I’d still find little things to take care of. But like [Blake] Roth always said: ‘You have to take it game by game, so don’t starting thinking about the next one until you finish the one you’re on.’
“Right now we’re focused on us and what we can do to get better to face Ashe County.”
