Surry Central shuts out Wilkes Central 7-0

Brady Edmonds three 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings on the mound as Surry Central shut out Wilkes Central 7-0.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Mason Jewell hits a hard grounder to Wilkes Central’s shortstop
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Justin Reeves throws the final strike of a strikeout against Wilkes Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Kendall White sends a line drive in the direction of right field.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Some might confuse two schools in the Foothills 2A Conference given their similar names and mascots.
What wasn’t in doubt on Tuesday was which of those teams reigned supreme on the baseball diamond.
The Surry Central Golden Eagles won their third consecutive game by defeating the Wilkes Central Eagles 7-0.
Brady Edmonds got the win on the mound for Surry Central. The senior pitched the first 5.2 innings and had 11 strikeouts, two walks, and allowed no runs on three hits. Justin Reeves closed the sixth inning with one walk and one strikeout, and Dakota Mills had two strikeouts, one walk and allowed one hit in the seventh.
Wilkes Central used three pitchers, but couldn’t seem to slow the Golden Eagles down. Camdyn Key threw three innings and had four strikeouts, one walk, and allowed three runs on three hits; Gus Keener threw one inning and had no strikeouts, two walks, and allowed four runs on three hits; Jacob Demeny pitched two innings, had one strikeout and allowed one hit.
Surry Central’s leadoff got on base in each of the first five innings. The only time the leadoff got on base but did not score was in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff Dakota Mills opened the game with a double, moved to third on a ground out but was left on base.
After Edmonds struck out three consecutive batters in the top of the second, Max Lambert was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the inning. Lambert stole second, then advanced to third on a Wilkes Central error. Mason Jewell struck out for the second out, but a dropped third strike allowed Jewell to safely reach first and Lambert to score the game’s opening run.
Surry Central got in its groove in the third inning and scored two runs in each of the next three innings.
Clay Whitaker singled to begin the bottom of the third. Whitaker stole second, moved to third on a ground out by Edmonds then scored on a double hit Lucas Johnson. Lambert, who was walked just before Johnson’s hit, also scored on the double.
Mills was able to score in the fourth inning after being stranded in the first. Spencer LeClair opened with a double before successfully stealing third. A Mills hit put the senior on base and scored LeClair, and a fielding error by Wilkes Central allowed Mills to get all the way to third. This set Mills up to steal home and increase the Golden Eagles’ lead to 5-0.
Surry Central’s lone fielding error of the game put a runner on base in the top of the fifth inning. Another Wilkes Central player was walked, then both stole to advance to scoring position. Surry Central forced three outs on three consecutive batters, including two Edmonds strikeouts, to keep the visitors scoreless.
Kade Norman took the second pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning and smashed it over the center field fence. Surry Central’s final run was scored by Lambert, who returned home all three times he batted. Lambert was walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a ground out hit by Jewell.
Surry Central improves to 6-2 overall with its second shutout of the season. The Golden Eagles have already matched their win total from the shortened 2020-21 season and still have 15 regular season games remaining.
The Surry Eagles and Wilkes Eagles will face off again on March 25.
Scoring
Wilkes Central – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
Surry Central – 0, 1, 2, 2, 2, 0, – = 6
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports