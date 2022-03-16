Central all smiles in 6-0 win

March 15, 2022

Golden Eagles top Vikings in FH2A opener

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Kade Norman high fives first-base coach Ethan Danley after recording his first hit of the 2022 season.

<p>Dakota Mills had three of Surry Central’s seven hits against North Wilkes on Tuesday.</p>

<p>Golden Eagle shortstop Mason Jewell throws a North Wilkes player out at first base.</p>

<p>Clay Whitaker connects for a hard grounder to bring in Surry Central’s fifth run.</p>

<p>Golden Eagle Lucas Johnson gradually takes a lead off of first base.</p>

DOBSON — A squirrel bolting across the infield, the same truck getting hit by back-to-back foul balls and a casual 15 strikeouts thrown by one player made for an exciting Tuesday night at Surry Central’s baseball diamond.

The Golden Eagles hosted the North Wilkes Vikings in the conference opener for both teams. Surry Central scored three runs early, then added three more over the course of the game while holding North Wilkes scoreless.

Surry Central moves to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with Tuesday’s 6-0 win.

Max Lambert threw a complete game for the Golden Eagles. In seven innings: Lambert threw a career-high 15 strikeouts, didn’t walk a single batter, allowed two hits and no runs. North Wilkes’ only hits were singles in the first and fourth innings, but neither runner advanced past second base.

Dakota Mills, who led the Eagles with three hits and three runs, led the game off with a single. He stole second, then moved to third on a single from Clay Whitaker. Whitaker stole second before Brady Edmonds took his place, scoring both Mills and Whitaker with a 2RBI double.

Edmonds advanced to third on a wild pitch thrown at Kade Norman. After repeated foul balls hit at the same red truck, Norman popped one up in the outfield that allowed Edmonds to tag up and score run No. 3.

Mills found himself in the batter’s box once again in the bottom of the second inning. The Golden Eagle senior singled with a ground ball to left field, then stole second for a second time. Mills went to steal third when the catcher’s throw rolled into the left field grass. This allowed Mills to round third and advance to the plate for Surry Central’s fourth run.

The Eagles didn’t score again until the bottom of the fifth. Mills led off in the inning with a powerful triple to left-center field, then scored on a ground out hit by Whitaker. Norman picked up a single later in the inning, but was left on base.

North Wilkes pitcher Anthony Welborn, who finished with six strikeouts for the Vikings, surrendered his only base on balls by walking Lucas Johnson to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. Mason Jewell moved his fellow freshman to third with a double hit down the left field line, and a sacrifice fly from Kendall White allowed Johnson to trot across the plate for the sixth and final run.

Surry Central continues FH2A play on Friday by traveling to North Wilkes (2-4).

Scoring

North Wilkes – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

Surry Central – 3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1, – = 6

