North Surry girls, boys headed to Elite Eight

Jahreece Lynch (3) slams an emphatic dunk during a 10-0 North Surry run against Salisbury.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) takes a no-look pass from Kolby Watson (20) and banks an easy two points.
Cory Smith | The News
James McCreary (15) fires a 3-point attempt for the Greyhounds against Salisbury.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11) goes up strong after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Cory Smith | The News
Greyhound Kolby Watson (20) zig-zags through a crowded lane and lays up a left-handed shot.
Cory Smith | The News
*Fourth-round bou-nd, clap clap clapclapclap*
The North Surry fans packed wall-to-wall in Ron King Gymnasium went wild chanting for a playoff victory. There was still a little time on the clock in the varsity boys’ game against Salisbury, but the Dawg Pound couldn’t contain its excitement.
On Saturday afternoon, North Surry’s No. 6-ranked varsity girls squad went on the road and upset No. 3 Newton-Conover 60-55. North Surry’s boys, the No. 4-ranked team in the 2A West bracket, hosted No. 5 Salisbury in a Sweet 16 matchup Saturday night and defeated the Hornets 73-67.
Varsity Girls
North Surry (19-5) ended Newton-Conover’s season by handing the Red Devils their first loss since January 4. Newton-Conover (24-3) came into the Sweet 16 riding a 15-game winning streak, and had won 20 of its last 21 games.
Despite heavy resistance from the Red Devils, the Lady Hounds led at the end of each quarter. The lead was cut to one, 42-41, at the end of the third quarter, but North Surry held on to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016-17.
Callie Allen led the Hounds with 20 points, five rebounds and seven steals. Saturday’s game was Allen’s fifth of the season with at least 20 points, and her 19th scoring at least 10.
Sadie Badgett continued her hot streak with 13 points. Badgett, a sophomore, has scored at least 13 points in seven of the Hounds’ past eight games after just one such game in the team’s first 16 contests.
Badgett also led the team in blocks (2) and rebounds (5), while also adding four steals.
North Surry will travel to No. 2 Salisbury on March 1. Salisbury (25-1) defeated No. 31 Surry Central 59-18 in the opening round, No. 15 Community School of Davidson 67-36 in the second round and No. 10 Forest hills 70-31 in the Sweet 16.
Salisbury hosted North Surry in its season opener and won 35-28. Salisbury came up short in its next game against Apex Friendship (27-2), currently the No. 1 seed in the 4A East, and then the Hornets won 24 consecutive games – all by double digits.
Updated 2A girls brackets can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3sf9mMM
Scoring
North Surry – 20, 15, 7, 18 = 60
Salisbury – 15, 14, 12, 14 = 55
NS: Callie Allen 21, Sadie Badgett 15, Josie Tompkins 11, Khloe Bennett 8, Sarah Mauldin 5
NC: not available
Varsity Boys
North Surry battled Salisbury 11 years and a day following the teams’ last meeting.
The Greyhounds used a 7-0 run to close the first half, then extended their lead to 12 with a 9-2 run to open the second half. The Hounds went up by as many as 16 in a second half in which they never trailed, going on to defeat the Hornets 73-67.
Like the Greyhound girls, North Surry’s boys (22-4) never trailed at the end of a quarter. North fell behind 12-9 in the first quarter, but Jahreece Lynch knocked down a 3-pointer with one second on the clock. He hit his second triple of the night as the buzzer sounded in the second quarter, then giving the Greyhounds a five-point lead.
Salisbury’s Mike Jeter cut the lead to three with a reverse layup to start the second half. This was the Hornets’ only field goal for nearly four minutes into the half, and North used this time to go on a 10-0 run: James McCreary went 1-of-2 from the foul line, Jahreece Lynch slammed a powerful one-handed dunk, Kolby Watson dropped a dime to Cam Taylor for a layup, Lynch rifled a pass down the court to Watson, then Lynch scored a layup.
North played loose in the third quarter and couldn’t be stopped. At one point, McCreary even inbounded the ball off the back of a Salisbury defender and laid it in a la the 2002 movie “Like Mike.”
The Hornets (20-5) burned their second timeout of the quarter down 44-36 with 2:59 to play. The Greyhounds came out of the timeout and scored the next eight points, closing the quarter with a 10-3 run.
North Surry staved off a Salisbury fourth-quarter comeback, in which the Hornets made 6-of-9 3-point attempts, to win its 22nd game of the season. The Greyhounds converted 11-of-15 free throws down the stretch.
McCreary scored 12 in just the fourth quarter as he scored a season-high 31 points. He also had five rebounds and a block.
Lynch added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Taylor was the Hounds’ leading rebounder, and nearly had a double-double with six points and nine boards. Taylor also led the team with two blocks.
Salisbury senior Cam Stout scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Juke Harris added 20 points and six boards.
No. 4 North Surry will host the Regional Semifinal against No. 9 West Caldwell on March 1. The Greyhounds last competed in the Elite Eight on Feb. 28, 2017, defeating Shelby 80-64.
West Caldwell (21-9) knocked off No. 1 R-S Central (26-3) 78-70 in the Sweet 16. Prior to that, the Warriors defeated No. 25 Southwestern Randolph 78-43 and No. 24 East Gaston 67-61.
Patton High School is the only common opponent between North Surry and West Caldwell. North Surry defeated Patton 84-72 in the Round of 32, and West Caldwell defeated Patton 68-60 on December 8.
Updated playoff brackets can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3M0OsJa
Scoring
Salisbury – 12, 14, 13, 28 = 67
North Surry – 12, 19, 23, 19 = 73
SB: Cam Stout 26, Juke Harris 20, Jalen Chann 6, Mike Jeter 4, Hank Webb 3, Duece Walker 2, Deshawn Brown 2, Bryce Dalton 2, Prince Woodruff 2
NS: James McCreary 31, Jahreece Lynch 23, Kolby Watson 9, Cam Taylor 6, Jackson Smith 4
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports