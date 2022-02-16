Last-second free throws lift Hounds over Eagles

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) takes a pass from Ayden Wilmoth (25) and lays it off the glass to give the Eagles a 63-61 lead with 4.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Cory Smith | The News
Jahreece Lynch (3) ties the score at 49-49 with a fast break dunk for North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Jacob Mitchell (30) leaps to deliver a shot over North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11).
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Kolby Watson (20) knocks down a 3-pointer from the corner.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth (12) attempts a layup while North Surry’s Ryan Simmons (5) tries to draw a charge.
Cory Smith | The News
EAST BEND — Tuesday’s boys basketball game between North Surry and Surry Central went down to the wire.
The contest, held at Forbush High School, was the first of two semifinal matchups in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament. The roller coaster game featured nine lead changes and 13 ties: including one of each with just 1.7 seconds remaining in the game. The final lead change of the night put North Surry on top 64-63, and sent the Hounds to their first conference tournament championship since the 2016-17 season.
The No. 1 seeded Greyhounds finished the regular season 12-0 in conference and earned a first-round BYE, while the No. 4 Golden Eagles had a 5-7 conference record. Surry Central advanced to the semifinal by defeating No. 5 West Wilkes in the first round.
When Central and North faced off seven days earlier in Dobson, the Eagles rallied late but came just short of taking the lead in the fourth quarter. On Tuesday, the Eagles’ Dakota Mills and Ayden Wilmoth hit back-to-back 3-pointers to actually give Central a 61-60 lead with 1:33 left to play.
North Surry maintained possession before Jackson Smith was fouled with 1:03 remaining. Smith made his first free throw to tie things up, but missed the second and it was rebounded by Central’s Josh Pardue. Pardue nearly had a double-double by halftime, and he certainly did by the end of the game with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
A Ryan Simmons steal gave possession to the Greyhounds, but an offensive foul called on North gave it right back to the Eagles with 42 seconds on the clock. Surry Central made safe passes until Ayden Wilmoth found an opening in the lane. The sophomore drew the double team and dished to Pardue on the low block for the go-head layup. A timeout was called with 4.7 seconds left in regulation as Central led 63-61.
Jahreece Lynch cut across the middle of the floor to receive the ensuing inbounds pass from James McCreary. Fans held their breath as Lynch dribbled along the right sideline for three-quarters of the court before cutting in toward the Hounds’ basket. A foul was called on a Surry Central player with 1.4 seconds remaining, then a technical foul was issued to the same Central player a few seconds later.
The foul call was Central’s 10th of the second half, giving Lynch two free throws. He missed the first shot, but made the second to cut the Eagles’ lead to 63-62.
McCreary approached the line to shoot the two technical free throws having made all four of his foul shots earlier in the game. The junior made both shots to give North a 1-point lead and the ball.
Now trailing, Central looked to either force a five-second violation, get a steal or foul North before time expired. A few seconds went by as the Greyhounds tried to find an open man. A timeout was called before a five-second violation, but Surry Central’s coaches argued that an offensive foul was committed before the timeout. No such call was made by the officials, and the Hounds were awarded the timeout.
McCreary got the ball away from anyone else on the next inbounds attempt to run out the clock and eliminate Surry Central.
Surry Central shrugged off a few poor shooting performances from the end of the regular season to make 6-of-16 (38%) 3-point attempts. North Surry, meanwhile, shot just 5-of-20 (25%) from downtown.
Free throw shooting played an essential role in the outcome of the semifinal game, and not only because three free throws were made in the final two seconds. North attempted 16 total foul shots and made 12 (75%) of them. Central shot just 3-for-11 (27%) from the line overall and 0-for-3 in the fourth quarter.
McCreary led all scorers with 19 points to go with his seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Lynch added 17 points, four boards, three assists and a steal, and Smith and Kolby Watson each scored 10. Watson added three rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Smith had five rebounds. Cam Taylor had two of the Hounds’ three blocks.
The Eagles were led by Pardue’s double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Dakota Mills had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal, and Jacob Edmonds added four assists.
North Surry improves to 18-4 overall, while Surry Central drops to 13-13. The Greyhounds will compete for the FH2A Tournament Championship at 8:00 p.m. on Friday against the winner of No. 2 Forbush (19-5) and No. 3 East Surry (16-6).
Scoring
Surry Central – 14, 12, 19, 18 = 63
North Surry – 10, 16, 16, 22 = 64
SC: Josh Pardue 18, Dakota Mills 14, Jacob Mitchell 10, Avery Wilmoth 8, Ayden Wilmoth 8, Brady Edmonds 3, Christian Robinson 2
NS: James McCreary 19, Jahreece Lynch 17, Jackson Smith 10, Kolby Watson 10, Cam Taylor 6, Ryan Simmons 2
