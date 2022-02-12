North Surry’s Hiatt wins State Title

North Surry’s Jared Hiatt won the 1A/2A State Championship in long jump with a mark of 22-06.00 feet.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks, second from right, won a bronze medal in triple jump at Friday’s State Championship meet.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
North Surry’s Bella Aparicio won a bronze medal in the girls 55-meter dash at the state championship track meet.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt took a bronze medal home from the state championship track meet with a fourth-place finish in the girls high jump.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
North Surry’s Ella Riggs finished fourth in the girls shot put with a distance of 33-02.50 feet.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Surry Central’s Claire Marion competes in her leg of the 4x200 meter relay.
Andrea Jarrell Photography
WINSTON-SALEM — North Surry junior Jared Hiatt jumped to new heights (and lengths) to win an N.C. High School Athletic Association State Championship.
Hiatt qualified for three events in the NCHSAA 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championship. He earned a gold medal in the boys long jump, a bronze medal in the high jump and finished fifth in the triple jump.
Hiatt came into the state championship seeded No. 8 in the long jump with a mark of 20-6.25 feet, while the top seed had a mark of 21-00.00 feet. The Greyhound junior proved that seeding didn’t matter by leaping more than a foot longer than his qualifying mark. He won the event with a finish of 22-06.00 – 15 inches ahead of the silver medalist.
Hiatt’s season-best mark of 6-04.00 in the high jump would have tied for the gold medal height in the state championship had he been able to replicate it. Instead, Hiatt finished third at 6-00.00.
The final event in which Hiatt competed was the triple jump. He finished fifth at 41-03.50, while another Surry County athlete won bronze in the event: Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks. Hawks finished fourth in the long jump behind Hiatt, but beat out the Greyhound in the triple jump with a mark of 42-02.50.
Ava Utt became the first Millennium Charter athlete to medal at the indoor track state championship with a fourth-place finish in the girls high jump. Utt, who was also the first Lion to medal at the outdoor track and field state championship in 2021, won her bronze medal by clearing a height of 4-08.00.
Bella Aparicio also brought home hardware from the state meet. The North Surry senior finished fourth in the girls 55-meter dash with a time of 7.42 seconds, just .22 seconds behind the champion. The 55 meters champion also comes from Surry County: Elkin’s Aniya Edwards.
North Surry freshman Ella Riggs brought home a bronze medal as well. Riggs competed in the girls shot put and finished fourth with a mark of 33-02.50.
There were multiple local student-athletes that had strong performances in the state championship meet despite not medaling: Millennium Charter’s Calvin Devore finished ninth in the boys 1000 meters, Mount Airy’s Gracie Butcher finished ninth in the girls long jump and 10th in the girls triple jump, Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales took seventh in the 3200 meters, and Surry Central had relay teams finish fifth in the girls 4×400, sixth in the girls 4×800 and eighth in the girls 4×200.
