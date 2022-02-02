No. 5 Hounds move to 8-0 in conference

February 2, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry defeats West Wilkes 73-53

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) soars for one of his five dunks in Tuesday’s win over West Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) soars for one of his five dunks in Tuesday’s win over West Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>James McCreary (15) finishes a layup for North Surry after grabbing a back-court steal.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

James McCreary (15) finishes a layup for North Surry after grabbing a back-court steal.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Kolby Watson (20) goes up for a layup in a crowded lane.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Kolby Watson (20) goes up for a layup in a crowded lane.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores an easy two points for North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores an easy two points for North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Tyler Bentley and the North Surry Greyhounds moved to 7-0 inside Ron King Gymnasium this season with a win over West Wilkes on Tuesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Tyler Bentley and the North Surry Greyhounds moved to 7-0 inside Ron King Gymnasium this season with a win over West Wilkes on Tuesday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Makiyon Woodbury (4) takes his first of two free throws.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Makiyon Woodbury (4) takes his first of two free throws.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry tightened its grip on the Foothills 2A Conference’s top spot with a commanding 73-53 win over West Wilkes.

The Greyhounds (13-3, 8-0 FH2A) are riding a 5-game winning streak that began January 7 at West Wilkes. North’s five wins during the streak came against the teams that are second, third, fourth and fifth in the conference standings.

The Hounds now have a two game lead on the rest of the conference.

North Surry, ranked No. 5 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, led by double digits for 22:45 of the game’s 32 minutes. North Surry’s top three scorers – Jahreece Lynch, Kolby Watson and James McCreary – combined for 55 points to West Wilkes’ 53.

Lynch led all scorers with 28 points. The junior also had five assists, three steals and slammed down five dunks.

Much like he did during football season, McCreary spent the game spreading the wealth around. He had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, and even flirted with a triple-double with his seven rebounds, five steals and a block.

The Greyhounds’ started the game with a 6-0 run, then gave up a 12-3 run to West Wilkes (4-11, 3-6). A Jackson Smith and-1 with 2:05 left in the first quarter was the spark North Surry needed to take over. Smith’s three points not only tied the game at 12-12, but was the start of a 22-1 run for the Hounds.

North Surry, which finished with 17 steals as a team, locked down the Blackhawks for the remainder of the first half. West Wilkes knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:49 left in the first quarter, then gave up 17-consecutive Greyhound points before hitting a free throw at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter. The Blackhawks’ only field goal of the second quarter didn’t come until there was 3:45 left in the half.

Six different Hounds scored in the first half; Lynch was already in double figures with 15 points, and Watson (9) and McCreary (8) weren’t far behind.

West Wilkes started the second half with a 10-2 run that featured two 3-pointers from Carson Stanley. North’s only field goal during the run stemmed from a defensive stop. Cam Taylor swatted a Blackhawk shot, which was one of his three blocks in the game, and McCreary caught the ball and threw it to Watson for a transition layup.

North Surry was outscored 19-10 in the third, but the deficit never dipped below 15 points in the quarter thanks to the 24-point halftime lead held by the home team.

The Blackhawks’ final push came at the start of the fourth quarter in the form of a 7-0 run, closing the gap to 51-41. Similar to the first quarter, it was an and-1 bucket by Smith that got the Hounds back in line.

McCreary picked up a steal on the next possession and lobbed it forward to set up a Lynch dunk. Smith executed a similar pass after a defensive rebound 20 seconds later, with the ball falling perfectly into place for a Watson layup. West Wilkes responded with a 3-pointer, but a triple from Watson and two 3-pointers from Lynch more than made up the difference.

North Surry’s lead grew to 23 points in the fourth quarter before one final 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds made the final score 73-53.

North Surry is 11-1 this season when scoring at least 70 points, and the team has scored at least 73 in eight of its last nine games.

Scoring

WWHS – 12, 5, 17, 19 = 53

NSHS – 20, 21, 10, 22 = 73

WWHS – Harrison Holbrook 15, Jaxon Tribble 13, Carson Edmiston 13, Carson Stanley 8, Daniel Lambert 2, Cal Crumpton 2

NSHS – Jahreece Lynch 28, Kolby Watson 17, James McCreary 10, Jackson Smith 8, Cam Taylor 6, Makiyon Woodbury 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports