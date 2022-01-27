Lady Hounds continue hot streak in win over Cards

January 27, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Callie Allen (2) switches to her left as she prepares to drive along the baseline. Allen scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Greyhounds to victory.

<p>East Surry’s Kylie Bruner (21) and Rosie Craven (2) trap North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) as she crosses midcourt.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

East Surry’s Kylie Bruner (21) and Rosie Craven (2) trap North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) as she crosses midcourt.

<p>The Greyhounds’ Sadie Badgett (5) holds her follow through after launching a 3-point attempt.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

The Greyhounds’ Sadie Badgett (5) holds her follow through after launching a 3-point attempt.

<p>East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) shoots in the paint as the Cardinals attempt a fourth-quarter comeback.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (24) shoots in the paint as the Cardinals attempt a fourth-quarter comeback.

<p>East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (5, middle) fights North Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) and Sadie Badgett (5, right) for a loose ball.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (5, middle) fights North Surry’s Khloe Bennett (22) and Sadie Badgett (5, right) for a loose ball.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Surry picked up its seventh win in its past eight games by defeating East Surry 49-43 on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds were on pace for close to 90 points after starting the game with a 14-2 run. The Cardinals revamped their defense and overcame a double-digit deficit, eventually taking their first lead of the night in the fourth quarter. A late run by North Surry propelled the Lady Hounds to victory in the Foothills 2A Conference matchup.

North Surry improves to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the FH2A Conference with Tuesday’s win.

The game began with Sadie Badgett knocking down a 3-pointer for the Greyhounds. Cardinal senior Kylie Bruner responded by scoring on the low block with 7:02 on the clock, but this was the extent of East Surry’s scoring for the first six minutes of Tuesday’s game.

North Surry scored the next 11 points unanswered. The Hounds’ full-court press caused all sorts of problems for the Cards early, and North Surry capitalized on these turnovers by putting points on the board. North finished with 17 steals as a team. Callie Allen, who was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, had a team-high five steals.

Kate Parks ended the Greyhound run by putting back an offensive rebound with 1:40 left in the quarter. Merry Parker Boaz added two more Cardinal points in the quarter by breaking through the press and finishing with her left at the hoop.

Turnovers and empty possessions plagued the Cards and Hounds in the second quarter as both defenses stepped up. The teams combined for just 11 second-quarter points, with North taking a 21-11 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals seemed to have North Surry figured out in the third quarter and momentum began to shift. East Surry was able to move the ball more efficiently, which set up more open shots on the perimeter. After shooting just 2-of-9 (22%) from beyond the arc in the first half, the Cards made 4-of-5 shots from the deep in the third quarter alone. Cadence Lawson, East Surry’s leading scorer in the game with 13 points, hit three 3-pointers in the quarter. Lawson also recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.

Each time East got close to North, the Hounds would pull away just enough to not fall behind. The Cardinals first cut the lead to 22-21 to which North’s Allen responded by scoring the next six points. A 3-pointer from Lawson, layup from Addison Goins and a free throw from Boaz tied the score at 27, then Allen had another steal and score that was complimented by two made free throws by Callie Robertson.

After Robertson drained her second free throw, there were only six seconds left in the third quarter. Lawson ran up the floor for East Surry and found Rosie Craven for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

North Surry held on to the lead at 31-30 to start the fourth quarter. Robertson made the front end of her bonus free throws to start the quarter, then Goins knocked down a 3-pointer to give East Surry its first lead of the game. Haylee Smith hit two free throws for the Hounds to regain the lead, but three points from East’s Bella Hutchens put the Cards up 36-34.

The Hounds took over after Badgett hit a 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the game. It was the game’s final lead change, which Allen and Sarah Mauldin kept alive by each making a pair of free throws on the 7-0 run. Hutchens scored again for East at 2:27, then Allen scored the next four points for North Surry.

East Surry still had a chance when Bruner scored to make it 47-43 with 54 seconds left in regulation. The Cardinals forced a turnover with a halfcourt trap, but failed to capitalize on offense. Neither team could score until Robertson went to the line for bonus free throws at 22.1 remaining. Robertson went 2-of-2 from the line to score the game’s final points.

The Greyhounds, ranked No. 8 in the 2A West by MaxPreps, are one of three teams in the FH2A Conference with only one loss: Forbush is 5-1, North Surry is 4-1, and North Wilkes is 3-1.

The Cardinals drop to 2-4 in the conference with Tuesday’s loss. East Surry sits at fifth in the conference, but is still ranked No. 12 in the 2A West by MaxPreps.

Scoring

NSHS – 15, 6, 10, 17 = 49

ESHS – 6, 5, 19, 13 = 43

NS – Callie Allen 22, Sadie Badgett 13, Callie Robertson 6, Khloe Bennett 2, Haylee Smith 2

ES – Cadence Lawson 13, Addison Goins 8, Bella Hutchens 6, Merry Parker Boaz 5, Kylie Bruner 4, Kate Parks 4, Rosie Craven 3

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith