Winter weather postpones swim, wrestling tourneys

Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers competes in the 200-yard individual medley at Reeves Community Center.

Surry Central’s Wyatt Wall, top, maintains wrist control while forcing North Surry’s Andrew Fletcher onto the mat.

North Surry’s Kara Bryant competes in the 100-yard butterfly in a meet at Reeves Community Center.

Last week’s winter weather caused a variety of problems for local schools, and interscholastic athletics were not exempt.

Regular seasons games, while tedious to reschedule, are easier to fit in than conference tournaments. Four conference tournaments originally slated for Saturday, Jan. 22, were postponed due to hazardous road conditions; two wrestling tournaments and two swimming tournaments. The tournaments were being held by the Northwest 1A (NW1A) and Foothills 2A (FH2A) Conferences.

The NW1A Conference contains the following schools: Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes, Elkin, Starmount, East Wilkes and Alleghany.

The following schools compete in the FH2A Conference: North Surry, Surry Central, East Surry, Forbush, Wilkes Central, West Wilkes and North Wilkes.

The Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain is the host for both the FH2A and NW1A Swim Championships. The 1A schools were originally scheduled to compete on Saturday morning, then the 2A schools would follow that afternoon.

The FH2A Conference will now hold its conference tournament on January 26 at 5:15 p.m., and the NW1A Conference competes January 27 at 5:15 p.m. Both meets will take place at the Armfield Civic Center.

The rush to hold the swimming championships stems from the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) reporting deadline for the regional competition. Schools are required to report regional qualifying times by Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8:00 p.m. Additionally, some schools hold “Last Chance” meets following the conference championships to give swimmers another opportunity to qualify for the regional competition.

The NCHSAA 1A/2A Regionals begin Friday, Feb. 4 at three different locations: Cary, Greensboro and Charlotte. The 1A/2A State Championship is scheduled for February 12 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The reporting deadline for wrestling individual regionals is January 27 at 3:00 p.m., and the bracketing for the wrestling dual team championship is January 27 as well.

The NW1A Tournament was moved from Saturday morning to Jan. 25 at 5:00, with Mount Airy hosting. West Wilkes will host the FH2A Tournament on Jan. 26 at 4:00.

