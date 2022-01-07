Eagles recognize two-time champion Price

January 7, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central recognized Jeremiah Price, middle, on Tuesday and presented the junior with his second NCHSAA State Championship ring. Jeremiah is joined by Golden Eagle wrestling coach Stephen Priddy, left, and his brother Jacob Price, who looks to win a ring of his own this season.

Jeremiah Price shows off his 2020-21 State Championship ring while wearing the Wolfpack Red color of his future school, N.C. State.

Jeremiah Price shows off his 2020-21 State Championship ring while wearing the Wolfpack Red color of his future school, N.C. State.

Jeremiah Price receives his second NCHSAA Class 2A 145-pound State Championship ring at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Price receives his second NCHSAA Class 2A 145-pound State Championship ring at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Surry Central wrestling coach Stephen Priddy lists Jeremiah Price's impressive resume for the crowd at Tuesday's home basketball game.

Surry Central wrestling coach Stephen Priddy lists Jeremiah Price’s impressive resume for the crowd at Tuesday’s home basketball game.

DOBSON — Surry Central High School recognized junior wrestler Jeremiah Price during halftime of the varsity boys basketball game on January 4.

While the Eagles’ basketball team was taking a break from, as Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson would say, “laying the smack down” on Starmount, Central’s own superstar wrestler took center stage alongside Golden Eagle wrestling coach Stephen Priddy. For the second time in as many years, Priddy was able to present Price with an N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Championship ring.

Price is the first two-time wrestling state champion in Surry Central history and just the fourth multi-time wrestling state champion from Surry County. Jeremiah started his career 27-0, suffered his only high school loss to a wrestler that went on to win the 2020 3A State Championship with a 44-2 record, and hasn’t been beaten since.

Price has won his past 74 matches. He finished 56-1 as a freshman, then 20-0 as a sophomore during the shortened 2020-21 season.

As a junior, Jeremiah currently boasts a record of 25-0 and has been named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the following tournaments: Danny Linkler Memorial, C.H. Necessary Invitational, Big A Memorial and Tiger Holiday Classic.

In addition to winning those four, he also took home the gold medal in the 152-pound bracket of the Holy Angels Invitational. It was at the Holy Angels tourney that Price recorded his 100th career win. He currently sits at 101-1.

Price announced in November that he plans to continue his wrestling career at N.C. State University upon graduation. Matscouts ranks Price as the No. 25 prospect in the nation for his weight class.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports