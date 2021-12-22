Surry Baseball assists with Food Drive

December 21, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

The Surry Community College Knights Baseball team after volunteering with the Surry County Sherrif’s Food Drive and Delivery project.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Tate Samples takes a box of food to be loaded for distribution while Drew Ashley, Ethan McLain, and Nathan Childers wait to assist.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Tate Samples takes a box of food to be loaded for distribution while Drew Ashley, Ethan McLain, and Nathan Childers wait to assist.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Nathan Childers. left, and Jordan Searcy load food boxes as part of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Food Drive and Delivery program.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Nathan Childers. left, and Jordan Searcy load food boxes as part of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Food Drive and Delivery program.

SCC Knights Athletics

DOBSON — The Surry Community College baseball team volunteered to help with the Surry County Sheriff’s Food Drive and Delivery on Dec. 11.

Members of the Knights’ baseball team assisted with packing and distributing 350 food boxes at Surry Central High School for the 17th-consecutive year.

Former Surry County Sheriff and event founder, Graham Atkinson was quick to praise the players and coaches for all of their help.

“The Surry baseball team members were incredible as usual this year,” Atkinson said. “We are so appreciative of this partnership and all of their many years of service. I hope that we can continue this effort together for many more years to come because it would be extremely difficult without their assistance.”

Surry Head coach Tim Collins said this year’s team was eager to help and give back to the community.

“I am extremely proud of our team being a part of this very special project,” Collins said. “As coaches, we try to develop our student-athletes not only as baseball players but as young men as well. The Surry County Food Drive and Delivery project is a very important part of that. It allows us the opportunity to give back to the community and help those in need.”

For Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker, it is another example of the athletic program’s commitment to community service.

“Our student-athletes are tremendous with helping out in our community,” Tucker said. “In the past, our teams have assisted with Operation Christmas Child, collected food donations for needy area residents, visited long-term residents in the hospital, assisted with Special Olympics, helped elderly community members with needed yard work, and volunteered with youth sports practices, just to name a few. We greatly appreciate Surry County Sheriff, Steve Hiatt and former Sheriff, Graham Atkinson for allowing us to be a part of this special project for all of these years. It has been amazing to watch it grow during the past 17 years.”

On the field, the Knights completed a strong fall schedule in early October and look to build off that momentum heading into the spring.

“We had a good fall and our winter conditioning and weightlifting program went really well,” Collins said. “We will start back to practicing on the field in early January and open our spring season in early February. I feel like we have a good group of young men that are eager for the challenge of competing in Region 10.”

The Knights will open the 2022 season traveling to Gaston College on Feb. 5 for a doubleheader at 1:00 pm. Surry will then open their home schedule on Feb. 6 hosting Anne Arundel Community College from Maryland at 12:00 pm in a doubleheader.