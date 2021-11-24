All-Conference Spotlight: Cross Country

The Foothills 2A Conference names its All-Conference selections for high school girls. Pictured, from left: Wilkes Central’s Isabelle Curry, East Surry’s Addison Goins, North Wilkes’ Natalie Mathis, Surry Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald, Wilkes Central’s Peyton Gage, Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez, Wilkes Central’s Faith Reeves, Surry Central’s Yeira Munoz and Rubi Cortes-Rosa, North Surry’s Callie Allen.
Cory Smith | The News
Freshman Ruby Hoerter represented Millennium Charter on the Northwest Piedmont 1A All-Conference cross country team.
Cory Smith | The News
Three Mount Airy runners were named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference team for cross country. Pictured, from left: Declan Conner, Caden Ratcliff and Ali Arnder.
Submitted Photo
With most of the fall sports already completed, The News is recognizing the local student-athletes that were presented with All-Conference Honors for their respective sports.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central all compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NWPC) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
Girls Cross Country All-Conference
East Surry – Addison Goins
Millennium Charter – Ruby Hoerter
Mount Airy – Ali Arnder
North Surry – Callie Allen (FH2A Conference Champion)
Surry Central – Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Yeira Munoz, Abigail Hernandez, Lanie Fitzgerald
Season summary
East Surry finished fourth in the FH2A Championship as a team, with Goins leading the team in ninth. The Cardinals reached the 2A Midwest Regional Championship as a team and finished eighth with the following runners representing the school: Goins, Joanna Parker, Kamryn Talton, Morgan Bryant and Lilly Brinkley. Goins finished eighth at Regionals to qualify for the 2A State Championship.
Millennium only had one girl this season, but she made up for it by becoming the first MCA runner to qualify for the 1A State Championship Meet. Hoerter finished fourth in the NWPC Championship, then qualified for the State Championship by finishing 19th in the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. She finished No. 98 out of 132 runners at the State Championship.
Mount Airy didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team. Arnder finished 10th in the conference championship and qualified for the 1A West Regional Championship.
North Surry finished third in the FH2A Championship as a team. Allen led the way by finishing first in the girls race. The Greyhounds competed as a team in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, with the following runners representing the school: Allen, Weatherly Reeves, Isabel Delfin, Nydia Cabrera and Anna Whitaker. The Hounds finished sixth as a team, and Allen and Reeves went on to compete in the 2A State Championship.
Surry Central won the FH2A Championship as a team thanks to four top-10 finishes. Jason Bryant and Kevin Pack were named FH2A Coaches of the Year. The Lady Eagles, led by Munoz’s third-place finish, became 2A Midwest Regional Runners-Up as a team with the following runners: Munoz, Cortes-Rosa, Hernandez, Fitzgerald, Andrea Gonzalez and Ella Priddy. These girls helped Surry Central finish sixth as a team at the State Championship Meet.
Boys Cross Country All-Conference
East Surry – Cooper Motsinger
Surry Central – Ignacio Morales (FH2A Conference Champion), Brangly Mazariegos, Sebastian Sanchez
North Surry – Ray Pell
Mount Airy – Caden Ratcliff, Declan Conner
Millennium Charter – no selections
Season summary
East Surry finished fourth in the FH2A Championship as a team, with Motsinger leading the way in second place overall. The Cardinals reached the 2A Midwest Regional Championship as a team and finished fifth with the following runners representing the school: Motsinger, Charles Talton, Dylan Myers, Nicholas Boggs and Brandon Denton. Motsinger finished fourth at Regionals to qualify for the 2A State Championship.
Millennium finished third as a team in the NWPC Championship to qualify for the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. Millennium was represented at the Regional Championship by the following runners: Calvin Devore, Hartley Devore, Ford Holmes, Nicholas Johnson, Eric Sorrell and Lane Reese.
Mount Airy didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team. Ratcliff and Conner finished in the top six of the NW1A Conference Championship and qualified for the 1A West Regional Championship.
North Surry finished fifth as a team in the FH2A Championship. Pell, Miguel Vega and Stephen Mojica all qualified for the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, but only Vega and Mojica would compete.
Surry Central finished second in the FH2A Championship as a team, led by Morales in first place and two other Eagles, Mazariegos and Sanchez, in the top 10. Morales finished second in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship to help Central to a fourth-place finish. Surry Central qualified for the 2A State Championship as a team with the following runners helping the team finish No. 11: Morales, Mazariegos, Sanchez, Charlie Hernandez, Alexis Pedraza and Isaac Eller.