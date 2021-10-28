Eagles, Cardinals qualify for 2A State Tournament

East Surry juniors Tara Martin, left, and Evelyn Ruedisueli were Runners-Up in the 2A Regional Doubles Tournament.
East Surry Athletics
North Surry’s Katie Butler, left, and Whitley Hege competed in the 2A Regional Doubles Tournament last week.
Cory Smith | The News
SALISBURY — North Surry, East Surry and Surry Central all sent players to the 2A Midwest Regional Tennis Tournament on Oct. 22-23.
All three schools had a team qualify for the doubles tournament hosted by Salisbury High School. East Surry was the only county school to have a player compete in the singles tournament.
Two doubles teams from Surry Country reached the semifinal round and qualified for the 2A State Championship Tournament: Surry Central’s Rachel Carter and Ellen Bryant, and East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli.
Martin and Ruedisueli reached the Regional Championship match in the school’s first season in the 2A division. The duo previously won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, the 1A West Regional Doubles Championship and finished 1A State Runners-Up as sophomores last season.
Martin and Ruedisueli received a first-round BYE as the one of the top two seeds in the tournament. The Cardinals were 10-0 as doubles partners during the regular season, and went 3-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament to be crowned doubles champions.
The Cardinal duo defeated Trinity’s Autumn Gentry and Alania Lanphar in the quarterfinals before facing Salisbury’s Kate Burton and Emily Frick in the semifinals. Burton and Frick went 8-0 as doubles partners during the regular season, and neither girl lost a singles or doubles match during the regular season.
Martin and Ruedisueli defeated Burton and Frick to reach the championship match. East Surry ran into Salisbury once again, this time facing the Hornets’ team of Abby Campion and Millie Wymbs. Campion and Wymbs were undefeated in both singles and doubles during the regular season. The two occupied the top two spots on the undefeated Salisbury squad that is ranked No. 1 in the 2A West Dual-Team Tournament.
Campion and Wymbs won the Doubles Championship over Martin and Ruedisueli 6-2, 6-0.
Also reaching the semifinal round was Surry Central’s Carter and Bryant.
Carter and Bryant went 10-2 as doubles partners during the regular season. The Eagles’ duo went 2-1 in the FH2A Conference Tournament to finish as Runners-Up, falling to East’s Martin and Ruedisueli in the title match.
Carter and Bryant defeated Reidsville’s Daisy Ortiz and Kimberly Ortiz 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round. The Eagles then defeated a familiar foe, Forbush’s Emma Sorrell and Zayley St. John, 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to qualify for the State Tournament.
Carter and Bryant ran into Salisbury’s Campion and Wymbs in the semifinals and lost 6-1, 6-2. The pair from Surry Central faced Salisbury’s Burton and Frick in the Consolation Finals and were defeated 6-2, 6-2.
North Surry’s Hege and Butler finished 8-7 as a doubles team during the regular season. The Greyhound duo won two matches to reach the FH2A semifinals before falling to Central’s Carter and Bryant.
Hege and Butler opened the regional tournament against West Stanly’s Reagan Talley and Sue Pollard. Talley and Pollard went 12-0 as a doubles team during the regular season.
Talley and Pollard defeated Hege and Butler 6-1, 6-4.
The only local singles competitor was East Surry senior Rosie Craven. Craven was 10-3 in singles during the regular season, and reached the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament before falling to eventual champion Kendall Stanley of West Wilkes.
Craven faced Mount Pleasant’s Lucio Bovard in the first round and fell 6-4, 1-6, 3-6. Bovard was 8-5 as Mount Pleasant’s No. 1 seed during the regular season.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A Individual State Championships will be held Oct. 29-30 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
In the first round of the doubles championship: Martin and Ruedisueli will face West Lincoln’s Chloe Norman and Baily Huss, and Carter and Bryant will face Hendersonville’s Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith