Lady Cards blow past Bandys to advance

North Surry handed Surry Central its first conference loss with Friday’s 28-14 win inside Charles Atkins Stadium.

Just seven days removed from putting up 300 yards passing in a win over North Forsyth, North Surry leaned heavily on its run game to defeat one of the school’s county rivals. The Greyhounds’ win gives North Surry its third-straight win and ends the five-game winning streak of Surry Central.

“Surry Central, man, that’s a heck of a program,” said North Surry coach Patrick Taylor. “It’s always a slobberknocker when we play them. Just a tough football game. And hats off to them. We beat a good team, and it was an upset tonight. We got on the field and proved to be the victor because we were just able to just get down and get gritty.

“And that’s what we’ve got: that Greyhound grit.”

With Surry Central giving extra attention to defending the pass as the game progressed, North Surry decided to switch things up. The Greyhounds rushed 42 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns as opposed to 157 yards passing and one passing touchdown.

Sophomore running back Jake Simmons set new career highs in carries (31) and yards rushing (203) while also scoring all three Greyhound rushing touchdowns. Simmons was able to bulldoze his way to 200+ yards behind a young offensive line consisting of Zeke Moore, Jace Hernandez, Braden Fore, Ty Gwynn and Eli Ramey.

“They gave us that five-man box tonight and we told the guys ‘We’re going to have to be really patient,’ and we got behind that offensive line,” Taylor said. “Coach Will Hodges has revolved more kids at offensive line due to injuries and youth than anybody this year. We got behind those guys and we had to put drives together.”

“This was one of those games where both groups of kids really wanted it, they just made more plays than we did,” said Central coach Monty Southern. “It’s disappointing to me, and I know it’s 10 times more disappointing for the kids. We’ve been playing really good and been on a pretty good roll…we just kind of ran into a buzzsaw tonight. I thought offensively and defensively they had great game plans and executed well.”

Time got away from the Golden Eagles (6-3) as they attempted to build a comeback. North Surry scored less than 90 seconds into the first quarter, and from there Central was fighting an uphill battle. The Eagles were able to contain North Surry’s offense after the first score and through the end of the quarter, but Central’s offense stalled and only gained 38 yards through 12 minutes of game time.

Things changed for North Surry’s offense in the second quarter. Quarterback James McCreary found Jahreece Lynch for a 13-yard gain on the first play of the quarter, then connected with Jared Hiatt for a 59-yard gain. Simmons plugged the touchdown in two plays later and made it a two-score game.

Surry Central’s offense was also rejuvenated in the second quarter. Starting on their own 30, the Eagles went 70 yards in 2:22 to cut the lead to 12-7. The drive even included Central’s longest play of the day which was a 31-yard pass from Avery Wilmoth to Logan Priddy.

Priddy went on to score the touchdown on a 1-yard run, and Wilmoth went on to throw for 83 yards in the game. Jacob Edmonds nailed the PAT to give Surry Central its seven points.

The Hounds (4-4) displayed more of the grit Taylor referenced to extend the lead to 20-13 on their next drive. Runs from Simmons and Anthony Brown, as well as a 33-yard pass from McCreary to Lynch, put the Hounds in the red zone. Just when it looked like Central might sack McCreary for a big loss, the QB escaped and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Hiatt. Lynch converted the 2-point conversion.

Central had a chance to cut the lead to one score heading into halftime while also set to receive the second-half kickoff. The Eagles moved the chains a few times but were held up on fourth-and-4 in Greyhound territory.

North Surry chewed a minute off the clock before punting back to Central. The Eagles once again worked into North Surry’s half of the field, but turned the ball over when a fumble was recovered by North’s Moore with 10 seconds left in the half.

The Hounds went for a home run as time winded down, but McCreary’s pass was picked off by Memphis Bolatto. Bolatto leads all of North Carolina with nine interceptions this season. The Golden Eagle senior has at least one interception in seven of Central’s nine games.

The Eagles weren’t done yet, though. Central came out of halftime and scored on a 9-play, 4:27 drive that ended with Wilmoth completing a 12-yard pass to Dakota Mills. Central then forced a turnover-on-downs to regain possession.

However, the Eagles’ only moved the chains once before having to punt back to the Greyhounds.

The third quarter came to a close as North kept the ball on the ground to chew up some of the remaining clock. Simmons and Brown wore out the Surry Central defense with hopes of breaking free for a big play that would decide the game. Instead, Surry Central forced a fumble that was recovered by Golden Eagle junior Enoc Lopez.

The Eagles had momentum, but quickly lost it when a fumble was recovered by North Surry’s Kam McBride on the Surry Central 34-yard line. Lynch carried the ball to the five where Simmons would score after just two attempts. Lynch converted his second 2-point conversion to double Central’s score at 28-14.

Central had two more offensive possessions in the game, but turned the ball over on downs each time.

“Both teams played really hard, one team just played better than the other,” Southern said.

Southern hopes his team has a short memory with a lot riding on next week’s season finale at East Surry. Surry Central can earn a share of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship by defeating the unbeaten Cardinals. That would also put Central in a favorable position when playoffs rolled around the following week.

“I told the kids at the goal posts: losing stinks. Especially when you’ve been winning for a while,” Southern said. “But, the last time we lost we kind of regrouped, rebounded and came back a little bit stronger. That was my challenge to them.”

Friday’s win helps North Surry tremendously as it pertains to playoff chances. The Greyhounds can tie for second place in the conference next week with a win against North Wilkes and a Surry Central loss. Forbush will likely also tie for second in those circumstances.

“If you graduate a North Surry Greyhound and play four years at North Surry High School, you will be more than prepared for the best days and the worst days that life can throw at you,” Taylor said. “That’s what I can tell the public because we know how to fight through adversity. We were 1-4 to start the season, and now we’re 4-4. We could’ve thrown in the towel, but instead the locker room has gotten closer, we’ve gotten better and we’ve had a lot of kids step up.

“I love these guys. I love the fight. They could’ve packed up, but it shows a lot about our coaches and our kids. We don’t run when things get tough: we hunker down.”

—

Surry Central junior Cole Snow was carted off the field Friday after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first quarter. Southern described the situation as a “scary incident,” and extended his thanks to all those who tended Snow as he was taken for further evaluation.

“I thought the trainers and everybody involved did a great job of taking care of our kid, which was the most important thing at that time,” Southern said. “All the guys are praying for him and lifting him up.”

Scoring

Surry Central – 0, 7, 7, 0 = 14

North Surry – 6, 14, 0, 8 = 28

1Q

10:27 NSHS 6-0 – Jake Simmons 1-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good

2Q

10:33 NSHS 12-0 – Jake Simmons 3-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good

8:11 SCHS 12-7 – Logan Priddy 1-yard rushing TD, Jacob Edmonds PAT

5:52 NSHS 20-7 – James McCreary pass to Jared Hiatt 8-yard touchdown reception, Jahreece Lynch rush for 2-point conversion

3Q

7:33 SCHS 20-14 – Avery Wilmoth pass to Dakota Mills 12-yard touchdown reception, Jacob Edmonds PAT

4Q

8:37 NSHS 45-8 – Jake Simmons 1-yard rushing TD, Jahreece Lynch rush for 2-point conversion