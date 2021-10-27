Lady Cards blow past Bandys to advance

Cardinal senior Kate Parks (11) gets low to receive a serve.
Cory Smith
East Surry’s Hannah Johnston (5) lines up a set.
Cory Smith
East Surry’s Samarin Kipple (7) backsets a Cardinal teammate.
Cory Smith
Merry Parker Boaz (1) serves during an 8-0 East Surry run.
Cory Smith
Bella Hutchens (10) floats through the air to hit an attack during Tuesday’s playoff match against Bandys.
Cory Smith
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry defeated Bandys High School 3-0 on Tuesday to advance in the 2A State Playoffs.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Cardinals improved to 24-1 with the sweep of the visiting Trojans, seeded No. 17 in the 2A West. East Surry’s victory came with set scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-16. East has now won eight consecutive matches.
The home Cardinals came out swinging and rarely slowed down. East Surry finished with 45 kills in the three-set match to average 15 kills per set. Senior Kylie Bruner and sophomore Bella Hutchens combined for 35 kills and only committed five hitting errors between them.
The first set of Tuesday’s match lasted about 15 minutes. The Cardinals and Trojans (19-7) traded points to start the first set before East took control and led 13-6. Bandys capitalized with attack to get its seventh point, but gave the serve away with a service error.
Hannah Johnston led a 5-0 run for the Cards with a pair of aces. The run ended when East was called for a net violation, but Bruner picked up a kill to bring the ball back to the home side. Bandy’s Bayli Bryan had a kill to make it 19-9, but the Cardinals responded with a 4-0 run to make it 23-9.
The teams traded points twice to end the set with East winning 25-11. East Surry recorded eight aces in the first set and finished the match with 12.
The second set was East Surry best attacking set; the Cards recorded 18 kills and only committed one hitting error to win 25-12. Hutchens led the way with nine kills on nine attempts in the set, and Bruner added five, Merry Parker Boaz had three and Kate Parks had one. Johnston set the hitters up with accurately-placed assists.
Bandys cut the lead to just four points at 13-9. Bruner had a kill to put Boaz at the service line, and the Cardinal freshman would stay there until the scoreboard read 21-9. The 8-0 streak was part of a 12-3 run by East to win the set by 13 points.
The Trojans took a 5-2 lead to start the third set. Clara Willard picked up her first kill of the night to spark a 4-0 run that gave East the lead. The teams got tied up at 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 before East took the lead that it would hold for the remainder of the set.
The Cardinals had 14 kills and just three hitting errors on 29 swings in the third set.
A Willard block put East up 18-11 and forced a Bandys timeout. The Trojans emerged from the timeout with four points back-to-back to cut the lead to 18-15.
After making it a three-point game, Bandys would only score one more time as East Surry closed the match on a 6-1 run. The Cardinals won the third set 25-16 to complete the sweep and advance to the third round.
Bandys came from the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, where the Trojans finished second with a 12-2 regular season record. The winner of the conference’s regular season championship – and East Surry’s opponent in the Sweet 16 – is Maiden High School.
Maiden started the season 0-7, but its losses were mostly to teams in the 3A and 4A division. The Blue Devils then won 17-straight matches, including 14 matches in conference play and the first two rounds of the conference tournament. Maiden lost the conference tournament championship match 3-2.
The No. 9 Blue Devils defeated No. 24 Providence Grove in the opening round of the playoffs and beat No. 25 Wheatmore 3-0 in the second round.
