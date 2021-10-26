Seniors lead Bears over Elks 49-0

Mount Airy’s Zeb Stroup (1) waits for a play call against North Stokes earlier this season.
Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) drops back to pass in a game against North Stokes earlier this season.
Mount Airy shut down one of its oldest rivals on Friday to secure the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.
The Bears improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the NW1A Conference with a 49-0 win over Elkin. The Bears are the only NW1A team left unbeaten in conference play with only Alleghany to play. Second-place team Starmount is 4-1 in the conference, but the Bears defeated the Rams 43-0 on Oct. 1.
Mount Airy’s 2021-22 conference championship is the school’s 34th all-time and the Bears’ first since 2018.
Nearly a century ago in 1925, Mount Airy defeated Elkin 20-0 for just its 15th victory as a program. Friday’s win was the Granite Bears’ 42nd win over the Buckin’ Elks and the school’s 758th overall victory. The win is also Mount Airy’s 308th shutout and is the school’s 219th game score 40 or more points.
Friday’s game was Mount Airy’s second in five days. The Bears traveled to East Wilkes the previous Monday and defeated the Cardinals 45-6.
The game against Elkin also served as Senior Night for Mount Airy’s 13 seniors: Zeb Stroup, Kasen Taylor, Reece Deaton, Nic Isom, Logan Dowell, Josh Penn, Payton Fonville, Nick Penn, Matthew Bagley, Sao Lennon, Mason Hill, Dylan Tilley and Caleb Collins
Mount Airy’s balanced offense went for 408 total yards; the Bears rushed 28 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Ian Gallimore completed 11 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Gallimore surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with nearly 200 yards passing on Friday. His 11 completed passes are a career high.
Gallimore connected with seven different receivers against the Buckin Elks: Walker Stroup, Zeb Stroup, Tyler Mason, Traven Thompson, Connor Burrell and Payton Fonville.
Walker Stroup had his first career game of multiple touchdown receptions by hauling in passes of 37 and 25 yards. Walker also knocked down 6-of-7 PATs for the Granite Bears. Reece Deaton converted a 2-point conversion for the Bears.
Gallimore’s other passing touchdown went to Zeb Stroup for 49 yards.
Mason led the team in receptions with four, but only gained one yard. Fonville had one catch for 50 yards, followed by Reid with one catch for 23 yards, Burrell with one catch for 10 yards and Thompson with one catch for four yards.
Mason set the pace for Mount Airy’s running game with 12 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Mason’s 16 rushing touchdowns this season are the second-most in the 1A West, and his 820 yards rushing rank sixth.
Thompson and Brison George each added rushing touchdowns in the second half of Friday’s game. Thompson had one carry for 22 yards, and George carried three times for 20 yards. Reid added seven carries for 39 yards and Gallimore rushed five times for 11 yards.
Defensively, Mount Airy held Elkin to just 12 yards from scrimmage. The Elks went 0-for-3 passing and were intercepted once, and the visitors rushed 28 times for 12 yards. The Bears held Elkin to no yards or a loss of yards on 18 carries, and the Elks’ longest play from scrimmage gained four yards.
Friday’s win marks Mount Airy’s sixth shutout victory of the season. The Bears are second in the state among all divisions in scoring with 450 points scored. In that time, the Bears have only allowed 18 points.
Scoring
Elkin – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
Mount Airy – 7, 14, 21, 7 = 49
1Q
4:38 MAHS 7-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Walker Stroup 37-yard TD reception, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
1:21 MAHS 13-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Walker Stroup 25-yard TD reception, PAT no good
0:38 MAHS 21-0 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 49-yard TD reception, Reece Deaton rush for 2-point conversion
3Q
8:25 MAHS 28-0 – Tyler Mason 17-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
4:44 MAHS 35-0 – Traven Thompson 22-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
1:40 MAHS 42-0 – Tyler Mason 16-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
1:50 MAHS 49-0 – Brison George 18-yard rushing TD, Walker Stroup PAT
Mount Airy football historian Doug McDaniel contributed to this article