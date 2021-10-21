Lady Eagles win FH2A Cross Country Championship

The Foothills 2A Conference names its All-Conference selections for high school boys. Pictured, from left: Forbush’s Jonah Keen and Christian Furno, North Surry’s Ray Pell, Wilkes Central’s Kaleb Thornton, Surry Central’s Sebastian Sanchez and Brangly Mazariegos, Wilkes Central’s Quinn Pyke, East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger and Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales. Not pictured: Wilkes Central’s Sean Wilson.
Cory Smith | The News
The Foothills 2A Conference names its All-Conference selections for high school girls. Pictured, from left: Wilkes Central’s Isabelle Curry, East Surry’s Addison Goins, North Wilkes’ Natalie Mathis, Surry Central’s Lanie Fitzgerald, Wilkes Central’s Peyton Gage, Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez, Wilkes Central’s Faith Reeves, Surry Central’s Yeira Munoz and Rubi Cortes-Rosa, North Surry’s Callie Allen.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Callie Allen sprints the final stretch of Monday’s 5,000-meter run. Allen won the Foothills 2A Conference Individual Championship with a time of 20:59.96.
Cory Smith | The News
The top four finishers in the boys 5,000-meter run round a corner at Veterans Memorial Park. Pictured, from left: Wilkes Central’s Quinn Pyke and Sean Wilson, East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger, and Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales.
Cory Smith | The News
New champions were crowned at Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference Cross Country Championship.
All seven FH2A conference teams sent runners to the event held at Veterans Memorial Park. In the team competitions, Surry Central won the girls championship and Wilkes Central won the boys championship.
The team competition is scored based on the finish of a school’s top five times. The only teams to receive points are those that have at least five runners. North Wilkes and West Wilkes didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team in either race.
In the boys race, Wilkes Central led the way with 40 points, followed by Surry Central with 46, Forbush with 63, East Surry with 89 and North Surry with 106. In the girls race, Surry Central set the bar with 29 points, followed by Wilkes Central with 49, North Surry with 85, East Surry with 89 and Forbush with 98.
Surry Central’s Jason Bryant and Kevin Pack were named FH2A Girls Cross Country Coaches of the Year.
Surry County student-athletes occupied five of the combined six spots on the podium in both races.
For the boys it was Surry Central sophomore Ignacio Morales that finished first with a 5,000-meter run time of 17:41.67. Morales’ time at the conference championship was 17 seconds faster than the first FH2A cross country meet of the season, which also took place at Veterans Park.
Eight seconds behind Morales was East Surry senior Cooper Motsinger. Motsinger took second place with a time of 17:49.01, which was 75 seconds faster than his time in the season opener.
Morales and Motsinger were the only two runners to finish the 5,000-meter run in less than 18 minutes. Wilkes Central’s Quinn Pyke finished third with a time of 18:12.04.
North Surry senior Callie Allen won the girls individual conference championship with a time of 20:59.96. To add to her victory, this is Allen’s first year running cross country. She opened the year with a 5,000-meter time of 23:22.1, but trimmed more than two minutes off that time to win the conference title.
Surry Central had girls finish in the next two spots. Freshman Rubi Cortes-Rosa finished second with a time of 21:18.12, and sophomore Yeira Munoz took third with a time of 21:35.51.
Full results for each race are featured below. The top-10 runners in each race were given All-Conference Honors.
Boys
1 IGNACIO MORALES Surry Central 17:41.67
2 COOPER MOTSINGER East Surry 17:49.01
3 QUINN PYKE Wilkes Central 18:12.04
4 SEAN WILSON Wilkes Central 18:13.29
5 BRANGLY MAZARIEGOS Surry Central 18:40.12
6 SEBASTIAN SANCHEZ Surry Central 18:53.45
7 KALEB THORNTON Wilkes Central 19:03.44
8 RAY PELL North Surry 19:17.45
9 CHRISTIAN FURNO Forbush 19:38.38
10 JONAH KEEN Forbush 19:40.59
11 GAVYN STONE Wilkes Central 19:41.00
12 DRAKE PARKER Forbush 20:06.07
13 CHARLIE HERNANDEZ Surry Central 20:12.70
14 COOPER CAGNA Forbush 20:17.44
15 DRAKE REDMON Wilkes Central 20:21.40
16 CHARLES TALTON East Surry 20:24.10
17 MIGUEL VEGA North Surry 20:38.19
18 WESLEY FURR West Wilkes 20:55.35
19 ISAIAH PRESLAR Forbush 21:01.38
20 JAYSEN SMITH Forbush 21:03.42
21 STEPHEN MOJICA North Surry 21:13.47
22 MITCH ADAMS North Wilkes 21:19.86
23 ISAAC ELLER Surry Central 21:20.74
24 DYLAN MYERS East Surry 21:20.75
25 NICHOLAS BOGGS East Surry 21:39.35
26 JACKSON GENTRY Forbush 22:01.80
27 ALEXIS PEDRAZA Surry Central 22:02.04
28 AUSTIN RENEGAR East Surry 22:34.34
29 GABE BROCK Wilkes Central 22:34.56
30 NICK HALL Wilkes Central 22:53.85
31 LANDON KEEN Forbush 22:55.44
32 BRAYN GABRIEL-DELEON Forbush 24:01.63
33 CORBIN MCLEAN North Wilkes 24:21.92
34 ALEXANDER KAUFHOLD North Surry 24:33.44
35 CHRIS MENDOZA Forbush 24:43.06
36 INVER MUNOZ Forbush 25:10.46
37 HAYDEN DOUGLAS East Surry 25:28.06
38 SAM BENSON East Surry 26:02.48
39 ALDOFO GASPAR Wilkes Central 26:34.36
40 KAIDEN EDGAR East Surry 27:22.79
41 MAKAN HAYNES Wilkes Central 27:38.37
42 ETHAN CALHOUN North Surry 28:49.77
43 JOSEPH BOGGS East Surry 34:43.78
Girls
1 CALLIE ALLEN North Surry 20:59.96
2 RUBI CORTES-ROSA Surry Central 21:18.12
3 YEIRA MUNOZ Surry Central 21:35.51
4 FAITH REEVES Wilkes Central 21:38.47
5 ABIGAIL HERNANDEZ Surry Central 22:00.32
6 PEYTON GAGE Wilkes Central 22:12.62
7 LANIE FITZGERALD Surry Central 22:18.25
8 NATALIE MATHIS North Wilkes 22:31.22
9 ADDISON GOINS East Surry 22:35.69
10 ISABELLE CURRY Wilkes Central 22:53.66
11 WEATHERLY REEVES North Surry 22:54.18
12 ARI REDIES Wilkes Central 23:04.46
13 ANDREA GONZALEZ Surry Central 23:36.02
14 RYLEE KITER Forbush 23:49.76
15 ELLA PRIDDY Surry Central 24:17.01
16 JOANNA PARKER East Surry 24:32.58
17 CHEZNEY NORMAN Forbush 24:50.21
18 WENDY CANTOR Surry Central 25:43.61
19 LORENA MENDOZA Forbush 25:54.70
20 KAELYN TWIGGS Wilkes Central 26:10.66
21 KRISSA WHALEN West Wilkes 26:24.94
22 AYLIN SOTO Surry Central 26:48.38
23 ISABELLA WYATT North Wilkes 26:52.10
24 LILLY BRINKLEY East Surry 27:11.54
25 LESLIE DELEON Forbush 27:16.27
26 KAMRYN TALTON East Surry 27:30.52
27 ANNA WHITAKER North Surry 27:40.51
28 MORGAN BRYANT East Surry 27:46.56
29 NYDIA CABRERA North Surry 28:09.49
30 ISABEL DELFIN North Surry 29:23.62
31 TAYLOR BARLOW Wilkes Central 30:02.17
32 CLAIRE HULL East Surry 31:07.32
33 CAROLINE HUFFMAN West Wilkes 31:39.44
34 MADY HOOVER West Wilkes 31:39.50
35 YASMIN PEREZ Wilkes Central 34:46.86
36 HALEY QUATE Forbush 39:07.37
37 BROOKE ROEMER Wilkes Central 42:59.67
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith