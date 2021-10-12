Bears finish regular season undefeated

The Mount Airy girls tennis team presents Pam Yokley with a new plant for the Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial that is located next to the Bears’ tennis courts.

Mount Airy players received Northwest 1A All-Conference Honors following Monday’s win over Alleghany. Pictured, from left: NW1A Conference Player of the Year Carrie Marion, Kancie Tate, Charlotte Hauser, NW1A Coach of the Year Luke Graham, Ella Brant, Audrey Marion and Lily Morris.

The Mount Airy girls tennis team capped off its regular season Monday with a 9-0 win over Alleghany.

The win puts the cherry on top of Mount Airy’s incredible regular season. The Granite Bears, ranked No. 1 in the 1A division by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches’ Association (NCTCA), finish the regular season with a 17-0 record.

The win over Alleghany also cemented the Bears Northwest 1A Conference Championship. Mount Airy finished 12-0 in the conference, followed by East Wilkes at 10-2, Starmount, North Stokes and Elkin at 6-6, Alleghany at 2-10 and South Stokes at 0-12.

Mount Airy played a total of 108 individual matches in the NW1A Conference and won 107. The Bears’ only loss there came in a singles match against East Wilkes, currently ranked No. 4 by the NCTCA, and was decided by two points in a third-set tiebreaker.

The Bears have used the same singles lineup in each match this season: freshman Carrie Marion at No. 1, sophomore Ella Brant at No. 2, junior Kancie Tate at No. 3, junior Audrey Marion at No. 4, junior Charlotte Hauser at No. 5 and sophomore Lily Morris at No. 6.

Tate, Hauser and Audrey Marion all finish the season 17-0 in singles. Carrie Marion finishes her freshman season 14-3 at the No. 1 spot, with all of her losses coming against schools outside the 1A division. Brant and Morris both finish 16-1.

The Lady Bears only lost two doubles matches all season. The No. 1 duo of Brant and Carrie Marion came up short against East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli in both meetings against the Cardinals. Martin and Ruedisueli are undefeated as a team this season and finished as 1A State Runner-up last season.

Hauser and Tate are 17-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Morris and Audrey Marion are 16-0 in No. 3 doubles. Audrey Marion successfully teamed with Greer Tidd for one match in No. 3 doubles.

Carrie Marion, Audrey Marion, Tate, Brant and Hauser all received All-Conference Honors. Carrie Marion was named NW1A Player of the Year.

Morris was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Bears coach Luke Graham was named NW1A Conference Coach of the Year.

Following Mount Airy’s win over Alleghany on Monday the team dedicated a plant to Pam Yokley, who is an avid supporter of the tennis program and mother of the late Charlotte Weatherly Yokley. The plant will be placed in the Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial area beside the tennis courts.

Mount Airy will compete in the NW1A Conference Tournament Oct. 12-13 at Elkin Municipal Park.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports