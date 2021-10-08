Price named All-American at GFC Tourney

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Jeremiah Price with his Combat Athletics coaches at the Grappler Fall Classic national wrestling tournament. Pictured, from left: Shelton Sales, Price and Josh Stanley.

<p>Surry Central junior Jeremiah Price competes in the High School Elite bracket of the Grappler Fall Classic.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Surry Central junior Jeremiah Price competes in the High School Elite bracket of the Grappler Fall Classic.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Surry Central junior Jeremiah Price finished third in the Grappler Fall Classic (GFC) national wrestling tournament held October 1-3.

The Grappler Fall Classic is a high-school preseason event featuring College-Style rules, including riding time and extended out-of-bounds rules that are used at the College Level. The tournament, one of the largest preseason tournaments in the nation, was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and featured more than 1,300 wrestlers.

Price, a two-time N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) State Champion in the 145-pound weight class, competed in the High School Elite Division. He opened the 32-man 145 bracket with a BYE, then pinned Florida State Runner-up Riley Chapdelaine via fall 2:44 into the bout.

In the third round, Price battled two-time Virginia State Champion Evan Holloway. The two were tied up through three periods and went to a sudden victory period, in which Price went up 6-4 to win.

Price ran into Florida’s Tom Crook in the 145 semifinals. Crook is a three-time state champion in Florida and is ranked No. 9 in the nation. The two went to war, needing an Ultimate Tie Breaker to decide a victory. After four tiebreakers, Crook came away with the win by a score of 8-7.

Crook went on to win the 145 bracket.

Down but not out, price went to the consolation bracket and defeated Kyler Wong in the semifinal match. Wong was a state placer in Minnesota last season.

In the consolation finals, Price took on Michigan State Champion Nathan Jerore. Price won the third-place match 5-4 to receive All-American Honors.

The 2021-22 NCHSAA wrestling season begins in November. Price, who currently has an NCHSAA record of 76-1, looks to win his third consecutive 2A State Championship.

