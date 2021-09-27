No. 1 Granite Bears top Hounds 7-0

North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez (14) takes a goal kick in Monday’s match against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Saeed Saavedra (5) switches field.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Carson Hill (15) and North Surry’s Alejandro Rodriguez (49) battle for possession.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Matthew Chapman boots the ball from the Granite Bears’ defensive third.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry and Mount Airy took a break from their respective conferences to play a crosstown friendly on Monday.
Six different Granite Bears scored as Mount Airy picked up the win 7-0. Six of the Bears’ goals were scored by underclassmen, and five of those were scored by freshmen.
MaxPreps’ No. 1-ranked team in the 1A West is now 12-0 on the season, with eight of those wins being shutouts.
The Bears’ early storm of offense set the tone for Monday’s match. Mount Airy scored four goals in the first 16 minutes of action and on just six shots.
Mount Airy’s first shot came five minutes after the opening whistle. Sergio Garcia and Saeed Saavedra used one-two passing combinations up the left sideline to set Garcia up with a cross in the corner. Garcia’s cross floated into the box, and it was finished off by freshman Vicente Gomez.
Three minutes later, Noah Hart attempted a throw-in deep in North Surry territory. Freshman Adrian Rodriguez received the throw-in, turned and fired a shot for Mount Airy’s second goal.
Gomez and Carson Hill each took shots in the minutes following Rodriguez’s first goal, but neither found the mark. Saavedra, a sophomore, increased the lead to 3-0 with a 30-yard goal in the 12th minute.
The Bears’ fourth goal also came from Rodriguez, this time on an assist from Hill.
Mount Airy’s stout back line of Hart, Carter Bray, Matthew Chapman, Matthew Reales and Pablo Salmeron only gave up one shot all night. The back line stayed pressed up most of the night.
Keeper Edwin Ramirez was also comfortable leaving his line to intercept through balls with the defense so far up the field.
North Surry’s lone shot attempt came in the 26th minute. North’s Dallas Raya found himself inside the Bears’ 18-yard box twice earlier, but never could get a shot off before being swarmed by defenders. This time, Raya got a quality hit on the ball and it was blocked out for a corner kick. Milo Calderon’s corner was headed out by Mount Airy to keep the home team from doing an damage.
Freshman Angel Osorno got on the board for the Bears when he converted a penalty kick in the 33rd minute. This put the Mount Airy lead at 5-0 by halftime.
Despite the large deficit, North Surry came out with new life in the second half. After Greyhound keeper Jimmy Burnette got his first save of the half, he found Edwin Villegas on a throw and the senior made his way up the left sideline.
Villegas sent a pass to Salvador Rodriguez, who made it behind the Bears’ back line but couldn’t beat Ramirez to the ball. This was the only action Ramirez had in the second half.
Despite not putting a shot on frame in the second 40 minutes, North Surry managed to hold the Bears scoreless for the first 21 minutes of the half. Burnette stayed in goal and had four saves, while the back line of Calderon, Hector Hernandez, Jair Gonzalez and Harrison Lowe worked to make life difficult for Mount Airy.
After posting 12 shots in the first half, Mount Airy was held to four through 21 minutes of the second half. It was the fifth shot that did damage, as Garcia picked up his first goal of the game with it to make it 6-0.
Osorno, Garcia and Edwin Agabo each had shots as the match neared its end. Freshman Gavin Guerrero put the cherry on top of Mount Airy’s win by scoring with 1:46 left on the clock thanks to an assist from Garcia.
Garcia’s 13 assists this season are tied for the most in the 1A West.
North Surry is currently fifth in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Greyhounds host one of the conference’s two unbeaten teams, Surry Central, on Wednesday.
Mount Airy sits atop the Northwest 1A Conference with a 3-0 record. The Bears will host the conference’s other undefeated squad, Elkin, on Wednesday.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports