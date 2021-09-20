Lady Cards win 9-0 against Greyhounds

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry No. 1 seed Tara Martin serves against North Surry.

<p>North Surry’s Sparrow Krantz hits a forehand by the sideline in the No. 5 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli volleys in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry No. 1 seed Whitley Hege slices to the far corner as she charges the net.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Rosie Craven follows through on a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Jacey Ward runs down a ball to hit a forehand in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry continued its winning ways in the Foothills 2A Conference by defeating North Surry 9-0 on Monday.

The Lady Cardinals improve to 6-3 overall and 6-0 in conference with the win.

North Surry was thrown a curveball just before the start of the match against East Surry. Two of the Greyhounds’ starting six were unable to compete, so coach Jon Lattimore had to shift everyone up two spots. The only players not affected were his top two singles players.

North Surry came into Monday having won two of its last three matches, but that luck didn’t continue against East Surry. Only one Greyhound player won more than two games in singles, and that was No. 5 seed Sparrow Krantz.

Krantz and East’s Haley Chilton battled to the wire in the first set, with Chilton going on to win 7-5. Chilton took control in the second set and won 6-2.

Two Cardinal players earned double-bagel victories: Sophie Hutchens and Chloe Koons. Hutchens defeated Clara Burke 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles, and Koons defeated Jacey Ward by the same score in No. 5 singles.

East Surry’s Rosie Craven continued the theme of dominance in No. 3 singles. Craven defeated Allyn-Claire Simmons 6-1, 6-1 for the Lady Cards’ fourth singles win.

Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli each swept their opponents in the first set. Martin went on to win the second set of No. 1 singles 6-1 over North’s Whitley Hege, and Ruedisueli won 6-2 against Katie Butler in No. 2 singles.

Two of East Surry’s three doubles wins were shutouts. Martin and Ruedisueli took No. 1 singles over Hege and Butler 8-0, and Chilton and Koons defeated Krantz and Mattie Bare 8-0 in No. 3 singles.

Craven and Hutchens wrapped up the match with an 8-2 win over Simmons and Burke in No. 2 singles.

North Surry hosts No. 1 Mount Airy (11-0) on Wednesday, and East Surry travels to Wilkes Central (4-4) on Thursday.