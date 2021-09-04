Granite Bears stonewall Eagles in 62-0 win

North Surry’s Eric Jessup announced he is stepping down as head wrestling and boys soccer coach ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Jessup started coaching at North in 2003 as an assistant coach in both sports. He took over both programs the following year, staying with wrestling for 17 seasons and spending seven total seasons as boys soccer coach over two stints.

“It’s been a really fun experience, but I’m ready to step back a little bit and let somebody else take the reins,” Jessup said. “I don’t want to completely get out of coaching. I like working with kids and helping them learn, but I just think it’s time to take a different role. I told Dr. (Paige) Badgett and Coach (Chris) Butler and they both supported me 100%.

“I want to thank both of them, as well as the Greyhound community and my former players, for all their support through the years. It’s been a great ride.”

Jessup has coached three sports for the last four years: boys soccer, girls soccer and wrestling. He plans to continue teaching and coaching girls soccer.

“I know I’m going to retire from teaching somewhere down the line, and I didn’t want to just retire one day and leave three coaching vacancies,” Jessup said. “It’s easier to do it now when there’s somebody that wants to take it over and I know they’re going to do a good job.”

Two of Jessup’s previous assistants will take over as head coaches.

Josh McCreary will take over the wrestling program. McCreary has assisted Jessup for four years at North Surry and was head wrestling coach at Meadowview Middle for 12 years.

McCreary also wrestled at North Surry from 1995-1999. He was an All-Conference wrestler twice and a state qualifier in 1999.

Kevin Shore will take over the soccer program. Shore has assisted the varsity boys team for four years, and prior to that was the head coach at Meadowview Middle. Shore has coached recreational and travel soccer as well as basketball.

Shore had three sons come through the North Surry soccer program: Cameron, Scott and Tristen.

“I’ll stick around both sports at least another year as an assistant and help out with whatever they might need,” Jessup said. “It’ll be their programs, I just want to help with paperwork, fill in at practice if they can’t get there in time or whatever they might need.”

All-Time Great

Jessup grew up playing soccer and wrestling. He left his mark on the North Surry boys soccer program by coaching for six seasons. He started as head coach in 2004 and coached two years, then returned as coach in 2017.

As much as he loved coaching soccer, wrestling always had the coach’s heart. His passion shined through and that allowed Jessup to lead a dynasty at North Surry.

Jessup retires from wrestling with an overall dual-team coaching record of 389-86 for a career winning percentage of nearly 82%. In 17 years, Jessup’s teams never had a losing season and only had four seasons with a win percentage less than 75%. He finished six seasons with a winning percentage greater than 90%.

One of Jessup’s fondest memories as head coach was North Surry’s unbelievable streak of 10-consecutive conference championships. He won his first of 11 conference titles in 2007, finished second in 2008 then won every conference title between 2009 and 2018.

“When we won the first one in 2008 I remember thinking how cool it would be to go back-to-back,” Jessup said. “Then all of a sudden we got five in a row and I joked, ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we won 10?’ not actually thinking it could be done. We got to eight and I thought, ‘hey, this might really be doable.’

“I couldn’t believe it when we actually got there. We were in some good wrestling conferences too.”

Jessup was also named conference Coach of the Year six times: 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2017-18.

In addition to the long list of conference championships, the Greyhounds won the 2A Regional Championship in 2015 and finished as Regional Runners-Up in both 2011 and 2012.

One of Jessup’s most common opponents was Surry Central, coached by his longtime friend Stephen Priddy. The duo wrestled together in high school and have coached against each another for nearly two decades.

“It’s going to be extremely hard going into this year knowing he’s not head coach,” Priddy said. “He’s done such an amazing job over there and it’s been fun just to be a part of that rivalry we had. Our guys went all out on the mat, but it was never heated off the mat.

“He’s one of my dearest friends and I would do anything for him.”

Many of North Surry’s conference championships came down to the final match of the season against Surry Central. Priddy’s Eagles ended Jessup’s streak in 2019 and have captured the past three Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference Championship’s by beating North Surry.

North Surry went 11-1 in 2021, with its only loss coming against Central in the season finale.

“You’d think Priddy would be a better friend and let me win my last match,” Jessup joked.

Healthy competition is what made wrestling so enjoyable for the friends.

“Since we’ve been on our little run the last few years, he’s always been the first to call and congratulate us,” Priddy said. “Before that when he was beating up on us for a decade, I always called and congratulated him.”

The two have competed over more than just conference championships. One of Jessup’s wrestlers, Logan Younger, set the Surry County record for wins in a single season by going 54-6 in 2012. That record was recently broken by Central’s Jeremiah Price, who finished 56-1 in 2020.

While Priddy has coached wrestlers to three individual state championships compared to Jessup’s two, Jessup holds the advantage in overall medalists at the state meet by a margin of 23-21.

Priddy and Jessup are also the most winningest wrestling coaches in Surry County history. Jessup held that title until 2020 when Priddy jumped ahead. Priddy holds the record with 392 wins to Jessup’s 389, while Jessup has the higher career winning percentage of 81.89% to Priddy’s 73.41%.

“Would I like to win 400 matches? Absolutely,” Jessup said. “But my goal when I started was not to get to 400 wins. I started out wanting to help some young men in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, and I feel I’ve done that. I’m at perfect peace with my decision.”

Although Jessup retires just short of his 400th win, his resume stacks up against the county’s best. Across all dual team sports, only three coaches in all of Surry County recorded at least 200 wins: Jessup, North Surry volleyball coach Shane Slate and former East Surry volleyball coach Caleb Gilley. Jessup leads the county in both wins (227) and winning percentage (79.92%) in that span.

Jessup and Slate managed to compete in the same amount of matches and were only separated by one win.

Slate and Surry County Sports Hall of Famer Ron King are the only coaches in North Surry history with more career wins than Jessup.

“I couldn’t have done anything that we’ve done by myself,” Jessup said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have a lot of community support in my time. There have been so many coaches that helped, there’s the North Surry wrestling club, I’ve had great assistant coaches and people helping in the offseason. We’ve also had a great middle school system.

“There are so many people to credit for the success of this program that if I tried to name them all I’d undoubtedly leave someone out. But, I’m so thankful for everyone that’s pitched in.”