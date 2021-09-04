Granite Bears stonewall Eagles in 62-0 win

September 4, 2021
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Peyton Fonville (10) returns the second-half kickoff during Friday’s game at Surry Central.

<p>Mount Airy’s Nic Isom (6) drags Surry Central quarterback Avery Wilmoth down for a safety as Granite Bear teammate Deric Dandy (32) comes in for the assist.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Golden Eagle senior Avery Wilmoth (9) breaks free on a play action pass.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

<p>Karson Crouse (4) changes direction in the Surry Central backfield.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (5) looks to escape a tackle.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (1) heads for the sideline after making a fourth-quarter grab.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Josh Penn (8) catches an option pitch from Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore (15).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DOBSON — The Mount Airy Granite Bears continued their meteoric rise this season with another huge victory on the gridiron.

Mount Airy (3-0) went on the road to face Surry Central (1-2) for the first time since 2018. The Bears only allowed 20 yards of total offense while racking up 449 for themselves, defeating the Eagles 62-0.

The Granite Bears had 12 possessions in Friday’s game: nine ended in touchdowns, one ended with a fumble recovered by Surry Central’s Dakota Mills and the other two saw Mount Airy run out the first- and second-half clocks in victory formation.

Friday’s win is the second shutout of the season for Mount Airy. The Bears “Granite Wall” defense recorded nine sacks, including one from Nic Isom that resulted in a 14-yard loss and a safety.

The safety continues the Bears’ trend of defensive scoring in all three games this year, with the team scoring on a pick-6 in week two and scoring off a blocked punt in week one.

Isom and Deric Dandy each had three sacks against the Golden Eagles, with Reece Deaton adding two and Spencer Baldwin recording his first career sack. Junior cornerback Josh Chavis grabbed an interception in the game.

Surry Central’s run-first offense came into week three averaging 297 yards rushing. However, the Eagles finished in the red for yards rushing this week with 27 carries for a loss of eight yards. Quarterback Avery Wilmoth’s five passing completions for 28 yards put the Eagles back in the green.

Wilmoth completed passes to Mills, Karson Crouse, Dante Watson and Brady Edmonds.

Mount Airy surpassed the 400 total yard mark for the first time this season with 449 on Friday. This came from 233 yards rushing on 28 carries and five passing completions for 216 yards.

Sophomore QB Ian Gallimore recorded a new career-high in yards passing against the Golden Eagles. He actually surpassed his previous career high, set at 122 yards last week against Draughn, in the first quarter of Friday’s win. Mount Airy’s fourth play from scrimmage saw Gallimore connect with Zeb Stroup for a 40-yard touchdown.

Gallimore also had completions of 36 yards and 84 yards in the first quarter, with the latter also going to Stroup for a TD. Stroup’s achieved career highs with his 131 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Mount Airy’s mark of 233 yards rushing against the Eagles is actually the teams fewest in a game this year, but its six rushing touchdowns are the most since 2019. Tyler Mason, who also returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown, scored one rushing TD. Gallimore, Deaton and Logan Fonville each had one rushing TD, and senior Josh Penn had two.

Despite not scoring against Surry Central, Caleb Reid led the Bears with seven carries for 68 yards. Mason, Gallimore, Deaton and Penn all had at least 30 yards rushing. Fonville and Brison George combined for four carries for 21 yards.

Mount Airy looks to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2018 when the Bears host Ashe County (0-1) next week. Surry Central has a BYE next week before beginning conference play at West Wilkes on Sept. 17.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 35, 7, 14, 6 = 62

Surry Central – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

1Q

10:41 MAHS 0-7 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 40-yard TD reception, Dylan Tilley PAT

7:01 MAHS 0-13 – Ian Gallimore 17-yard rush TD, Dylan Tilley PAT no good

5:44 MAHS 0-15 – Granite Bear Nic Isom tackles Golden Eagle QB Avery Wilmoth for a safety

4:25 MAHS 0-22 – Reece Deaton 37-yard rushing TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

2:16 MAHS 0-29 – Ian Gallimore pass to Zeb Stroup 84-yard TD reception, Dylan Tilley PAT

0:00 MAHS 0-35 – Tyler Mason 37-yard punt return for a TD, Dylan Tilley PAT blocked by Memphis Bolatto

2Q

1:32 MAHS 0-42 – Tyler Mason 4-yard rushing TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

3Q

10:02 MAHS 0-49 – Josh Penn 2-yard rushing TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

2:45 MAHS 0-56 – Josh Penn 10-yard rushing TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

4Q

3:45 MAHS 0-62 – Logan Fonville 14-yard rushing TD, Dylan Tilley PAT blocked by Memphis Bolatto

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith