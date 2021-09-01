Young Lions get on-the-job training

In 2005, Cory Schlesinger was a skinny senior point guard for the Carroll County, Virginia, High School basketball team set to continue his hoops career at Berea College in Kentucky. Sixteen years later, the Carroll native now looks more like the cartoon character Popeye and is in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns.

Now the head strength and conditioning coach for the NBA’s Suns, Schlesinger recently reflected with The Carroll News on a strength and conditioning career that has seen him serve as the head basketball strength coach for a number of Division I universities, including Santa Clara, UAB, and most recently, Stanford University. During that time, he also worked with multiple NFL and NBA athletes and helped train gold-medal-winning Olympians such as Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel for the 2020 Olympics (which were later moved to 2021 due to the pandemic).

Now, with the Suns, deadlocked at 2-2 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, Schlesinger said the gravity of the situation hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey. I don’t think it will hit me until later,” Schlesinger said. “Right now it’s more about getting this job done.”

Schlesinger was hired by the Suns in 2019. His first season with Phoenix came to an abrupt halt in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I came in during the craziest season in all of NBA history,” Schlesinger said with a laugh.

Even so, Phoenix went on to finish the season with a 34-39 record, winning its final eight games to finish with its best mark in five seasons. The Suns rode that momentum into the 2021 campaign as Phoenix finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 51-21, putting the Arizona-based franchise in the NBA playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The Suns quickly showed they were a force to reckon with, knocking off Lebron James and the defending NBA champion L.A. Lakers in the first round. Phoenix then cracked out the brooms to sweep the Denver Nuggets and 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Suns then needed six games to upend the L.A. Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the Western Conference Finals, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals against the Bucks.

Schlesinger said the atmosphere in Phoenix right now is nothing short of electric. The Suns are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 and on the cusp of winning the first NBA championship in the franchise’s 52-year history.

“I have never seen anything like it. I have to be honest, they have been beyond welcoming. The amount of love they have been showing is immaculate,” Schlesinger said. “I just couldn’t believe when we clinched the Finals and landed, there were 20,000 fans at the airport. That’s unprecedented. The need for winning in this city is volcanic, and you can just see how much they appreciate the Phoenix Suns and just to be in position to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy (awarded to the NBA champion each season).”

The Suns have used a youthful approach to building a championship organization. General Manager James Jones, 40, was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2021 after the Suns increased their win total by 32 games in just two seasons.

“The franchise had struggled over the past decade. Under the direction of James Jones, our GM, he put together a different type of support staff, one that is performance driven. The NBA is sports medicine-driven,” Schlesinger said. “He really enjoyed his player development and he brings that same type of energy to the organization. I am very happy Brady Howe saw me as a college strength coach to do exactly that.”

Schlesinger said the Suns’ organization has an incredible architecture that allows him and his staff the ability to get the most out of the team’s athletes. He said he’s been blessed with how the team has bought in to his training methods and regimens.

“I have been very fortunate I have a lot of autonomy in how I operate through strength training, conditioning, plyometics, all the things we encompass into our training,” Schlesinger said. “I have my fingerprints all over the new facility, weight room and architecture of how we organize our structures so they can play their best when they need to play.”

Schlesinger has had success at every step of his career. Before joining the staff at Stanford, he worked three seasons as the assistant director of sports enhancement at UAB, where he worked with head coach Jerod Haase and oversaw the men’s basketball program’s strength and conditioning needs.

The Blazers won 64 games in three seasons, posted back-to-back postseason appearances, and reached the round of 32 of the 2015 NCAA Tournament with an upset of #3-seed Iowa State.

In his first two seasons at Stanford, Schlesinger had a measurable impact on the program. Stanford’s 2017-18 squad posted its highest scoring average (75.9 ppg) in 16 years, best field goal percentage (.461) in 14 years and collected the fourth-most rebounds (1,368) in a season in school history. The Cardinal led the Pac-12 in rebounding at 39.1 rpg. Stanford won 19 games overall and returned to the postseason for the first time in three years in 2017-18, reaching the second round of the NIT. The Cardinal finished third in the Pac-12 standings and won 11 conference games in 2017-18, its best finish and most conference wins in 10 years.

“Schlesinger has revolutionized in-season strength training for collegiate student-athletes, with a method that is now internationally recognized,” according to Schlesinger’s bio on Stanford’s athletic website. “He has been a chosen presenter on both the national and international stage, sharing his philosophy in strength training to other experts and colleagues in the field. He is continuously sharing his knowledge and experience on multiple platforms, including podcasts, satellite radio and several public speaking engagements.”

Schlesinger’s three years on “The Farm,” as Stanford is often called, were wildly successful both for the Cardinal and for the Carroll native.

“I would say we were able to implement some things, it was all experimental and had never been done or proven at that kind of level. It comes down to how you build the infrastructure to make a successful program,” Schlesinger said. “We didn’t get to where we wanted to get to, but we did have quick success. That is how great of a program we had with Jerod Haase and the autonomy I had to operate as needed. Stanford was blessed with remarkable human beings that just so happened to play basketball. Just being on that campus made you want to be greater. Having the greatest minds around at your access to tap into helped expand my own ability.”

Choosing to take the job with the Suns was great for Schlesinger’s career path, but also was not the easiest decision in the world to make for the Carroll native.

“When I signed with Suns, I had to forfeit working with my two Olympic gold swimmers – Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, preparing them for the 2019 Worlds to trickle into the 2020 games,” Schlesinger said. “That was the deciding factor before coming to Phoenix. We’d been doing a lot of work, but I was able to graciously leave them in great hands with the OOC. Now they are flourishing and I’m excited to see their success.”

The last championship Schlesinger was a part of was a Conference USA Tournament Title in 2015. Now he is on the verge of capturing another one on the biggest stage the game of basketball has to offer.

“I always told my mother I would get a scholarship at UNC as a basketball player. That never came to fruition, so just I am in awe. Once again, it hasn’t really hit me yet,” Schlesinger said. “I still don’t understand the gravity of what is going on because I’ve never been here. The first championship I won at UAB, I took for granted. I didn’t realize how fragile success was. Now being in position to take another one on a great team with unbelievable people, it is just crazy how rare success is.”

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on Twitter@AWorrellTCN