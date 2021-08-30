Local football games shuffled for week three

August 30, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry graduate Kyler Jessup (2) attempts to haul in a touchdown reception against West Stokes in 2019.

Micahel Mullins | Special to the News

The list of local football teams affected by COVID-19 protocol grew on Monday with five local teams reshuffling or postponing games for the upcoming week.

Three local games originally scheduled this week were East Surry (1-0) hosting West Stokes (2-0) on Thursday, Sept. 2, North Surry (0-2) hosting Elkin (1-0) and East Wilkes (2-0) traveling to West Caldwell (0-1) on Friday, Sept. 3.

It was announced Monday that North Surry and West Stokes, who faced each other in week two, were postponing their week three varsity games due to COVID-19 protocol. North Surry’s original week three opponent, Elkin, will now travel to North Moore (2-0) on Friday.

With West Stokes unavailable, East Surry was able to schedule a varsity game against East Wilkes for Friday. East Surry did not compete in week two due to COVID-19 protocol. East Surry’s game against Mount Airy was postponed just hours before kickoff, and Mount Airy ended up traveling to Draughn High School for a Saturday game.