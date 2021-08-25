Lady Cardinals sweep Greyhounds

August 25, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Kimberly Whitaker serves in the No. 6 singles match against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Carrigan Willard serves in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Carrigan Willard serves in the No. 4 singles match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>With victories in the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, Evelyn Ruedisueli helped East Surry defeat North Surry 9-0 on Wednesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

With victories in the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles matches, Evelyn Ruedisueli helped East Surry defeat North Surry 9-0 on Wednesday.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Clara Burke serves in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Clara Burke serves in the No. 6 singles match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal senior Haley Chilton volleys in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal senior Haley Chilton volleys in the No. 4 singles match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry No. 1 seed Whitley Hege serves against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry No. 1 seed Whitley Hege serves against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry moved to 2-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference with a 9-0 victory against North Surry on Wednesday.

Both East and North came into Wednesday’s match having suffered losses in their previous match. North fell to Wilkes Central 5-4 in its conference opener, while East was playing its third match in three days. The Cards defeated North Wilkes 9-0 on Monday, but dropped a match to Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday 6-3. East was without three of its starting six players against the Villains.

Two Lady Cardinals posted double-bagel victories in singles: Tara Martin and Rosie Craven. Martin defeated North Surry’s Whitley Hege 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, and Craven defeated the Hounds’ Molly Reeves with the same score in the No. 3 match.

Sandwiched between those matches was the No. 2 singles match between East Surry’s Evelyn Ruedisueli and North Surry’s Katie Butler. Butler won a game late in the first set, but Ruedisueli won 12-of-13 to finish 6-1, 6-0.

East Surry swept its opponents in the first set of the No. 5 and No. 6 matches before giving up games in the second set. The Cards’ No. 5 Sophie Hutchens was tied 2-2 in the second set of her match with Allyn-Claire Simmons, but then Hutchens won the next four games to cement the victory 6-0, 6-2.

No. 6 Kimberly Whitaker only dropped one game in the second set of her match against North’s Clara Burke to win 6-0, 6-1.

The closest of all the singles matches was on court No. 4 in Toast. North Surry’s Carrigan Willard led East’s Haley Chilton 3-2 in the first set before Chilton won the next four games to take the set. Chilton carried that momentum in to the second set, where she won 6-1 and completed the singles sweep.

East Surry only gave up two games in doubles. Martin and Ruedisueli defeated Hege and Butler 8-0 in No. 1 doubles, Craven and Hutchens beat Reeves and Simmons 8-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Taylor Bullington and Mallory Estrada bested Willard and Jacey Ward 8-2 in No. 3 doubles.

Both East and North Surry continue FHC play next week. East travels to Wilkes Central on August 30, and North hosts West Wilkes on Sept. 1.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports