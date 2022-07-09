Proud to be a Mount Airyian

July 9, 2022 John Peters II Letters 0

To the Editor,

The Mount Airy News’ Tom Joyce nailed it in July 5 edition of the paper. He states “Despite what’s occurring elsewhere in the country, no signs of a divided country were visible Monday when crowds descended on downtown Mount Airy for July 4th festivities, including a parade and the reading of the Declaration Of Independence, ” (Fourth festivities draw crowds to city).

I moved to Mount Airy six years ago, as I was a huge fan of The Andy Griffith Show, the Mayberry theme that the Surry Arts Council has done so well in portraying, as well as the citizens of this community being so neighborly and friendly. It is no wonder that the celebrations here in Mount Airy are loaded with patriotism and love for our fellow townsfolk. I love them all—-the Christmas Season, Easter, Memorial Day, Budbreak, July 4, Mayberry Days, Autumn Leaves Festival, Halloween downtown for the children (and some adults) and all the in-betweens.

May God continue to bless our beloved town and its leaders, which includes our men and women in blue, along with all emergency first responders.

Ben Currin

Mount Airy