November 19, 2020 Mount Airy News Columns, Community 0

Fifth-grade students in Billy Pell’s and Melissa Varney’s classes at Westfield Elementary have been busy learning about the systems of the human body.

Students recently participated in a hands-on activity to learn about the components of blood. Each student made his or her own model of blood using a bottle and some food items. Students used water that had been dyed yellow to represent the blood’s plasma. They used red cheerios to represent red blood cells and marshmallows to represent white blood cells.

Finally, students added small strips of purple paper to represent platelets. After creating a model, each student drew and completed a brace map to list all the parts of the blood.