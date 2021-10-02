Nip this in the bud: Mayberry’s No. 1

It’s time to just come right out and say it.
The most enduring TV show of all time is “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“Star Trek” partisans still have something to say on this, especially at their fan conventions and comic-cons.
But no single TV series has played as long and more often than “Andy.” Sixty years after the Griffith show first aired on CBS, it airs as much as ever on multiple nostalgia TV networks at multiple times. And there can be no doubt why.
Since the 1990s Mount Airy has skillfully marketed itself as real-life Mayberry from the Griffith show. In the process Granite City has had a hand in keeping Mayberry mania alive to delight new generations. Griffith, the actor, was born and reared in Mount Airy, and in one marketing stroke of genius Griffith’s boyhood home now is a bed-and-breakfast available to everyone.
Mayberry memorabilia and nostalgia, from T-shirts to coffee mugs to posters, abound on Main Street Mount Airy. Mayberry-themed stores include Barney’s Cafe and The Loaded Goat grill, a takeoff on a favorite Griffith TV episode. Fans and others with just a casual interest alike flock to Granite City.
The most brilliant marketing idea of all is Mount Airy’s Mayberry Days, an annual town street festival about all things Mayberry. This year’s edition kicked off Saturday with a country-music concert downtown and heats up this week with lectures, music concerts and the big Saturday-morning parade downtown.
Mayberry Days draws folks from far and near, including some who dress up as Mayberry characters, march in the parade and then prowl about town. Two years ago on this page I introduced you to Knoxville, Tenn., resident Bo Pierce, who dresses up as Briscoe Darling complete with moonshine jug. Pierce sat down beside me one morning at Snappy Lunch, mentioned by name by Andy in one episode in a likely ad-lib.
Mount Airy’s contribution to the nationwide Mayberry mania is unmistakable.
And now Granite City’s shrewd marketing has broken onto the big screen. Two new Mayberry-themed films stem from Mayberry Days.
The crowd-funded, independent movie “Mayberry Man” that is about Mayberry Days will be shown during the festival this year. Producer Chris Howell said he got the idea while attending Mayberry Days, and he teamed with other Griffith show actors or children of actors who also attend the festival. A DVD will become available on the internet Oct. 1.
And then there is the documentary, “The Mayberry Effect,” which debuted on streaming services Aug. 31. Charlotte native and Clemmons filmmaker Chris Hudson said he was inspired by Mayberry Days characters, principally “Mayberry Deputy” David Browning of Bristol, Va.
“I realized there was a deeper story to tell about ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ ” Hudson told a Charlotte newspaper, “one with a lot of layers to it.” One of those layers is the modern-day story of Mount Airy. Hudson credits Mayberry with saving Mount Airy’s economy after the decline of the mills.
In return, Mount Airy has gone a long way in making Mayberry what it is today.
Lucille Ball of “I Love Lucy” fame does not have a statue in her hometown of Jamestown, N.Y., as Mount Airy has of Andy. A Jerry Seinfeld museum in New York City lasted only five days (a promotion by a streaming service). Beverly Hills still has its hillbilly mansion, but you can’t go in and there are no tours of the town in a Jethro replica truck. No town gives “Star Trek” an annual festival and parade complete with marching bands.
Not only has Mount Airy helped make the Griffith show the most enduring. It’s helped make Mayberry a piece of Americana.