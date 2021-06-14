Book Smarts

June 14, 2021 John Peters II Cartoon 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

Employability Skills Class continue each Monday and Wednesday, from 12 to 3 p.m. This class is offered in conjunction with the NCWorks Department of Surry Community College.

***

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.

***

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. the library will have Makerspace Sessions with craft stations, block and puzzle stations, and similar activities.

***

The library will be holding Feature Fridays at 1:30 p.m., showing an animal themed movie each week. The first movie will be “Finding Nemo. ” For anyone who cannot join in the fun at the library, there are copies available for checkout.

***

Through Aug. 6, the Mount Airy Public Library will be partnering with the Mount Airy City Schools Nutrition Department in their Free Summer Meals Program. We will be serving meals at 12:30, Monday – Friday. Meals are for youth and children 18 and younger. Call ahead and let us know if you would like to participate as we have a limited number of meals coming to our site. Call 336-789-5108.

***

We are holding a Pet Photo Contest. Submit the cutest photo of your pet/pets (limit 3 entries per participant) by June 12, voting will be June 13 – August 13 with the winner announced on August 14.

***

On June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., we will have a Meet and Greet in the courtyard of the library. Come out and meet the staff of the Mount Airy Public Library. We have had a lot of changes and a lot of new faces over the past year. We’ll have hot dogs and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited.