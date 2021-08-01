Reader: Don’t overlook all of twins’ history

August 1, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

The Mount Airy News published an article on July 18, 2021 (Seeking stronger friendship ties) concerning the annual reunion of the Eng and Chang Bunker descendants. However, the article did not mention that Eng and Chang Bunker were slave owners, as well as slave traders.

On Sept. 29, 1845, the Bunkers bought two children from Thomas F. Prather, ages 7-1/2 and 5-1/2, for $450. They were only two of a large number of slaves bought and sold by the Bunkers.

Thailand’s ambassador to the United States, Manasvi Srisodapo, who attended the reunion was cited as saying, “When thinking of the twins, “We see in them the pioneering spirit,” Ambassador Srisodapo told Saturday’s noontime gathering. “They symbolize hard work, an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Does Ambassador Srisodapo know their history?

Under the misguided ruse of symbols of slavery, statues of Confederate military leaders are being removed across the South. But we must never choose between “what we like” and “what we don’t want to talk about.”

An online resource for verifying the Bunker’s slave ownership and slave trading is the UNC Chapel Hill Library, Southern Historical Collection. This is the address: https://dc.lib.unc.edu/cdm/compoundobject/collection/bunkers/id/494/rec/1

David Busick

Mount Airy