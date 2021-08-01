Reader: Don’t overlook all of twins’ history

To the Editor

I’m not normally one for sharing my feelings in such a public way but lately events around me have moved me. The daily news headlines are shocking and disturbing.

Last week on Nov. 19, total US deaths due to COVID-19 reached 250,000 — the most seen of any country in the world. The numbers are increasing every day, both of infections and deaths. The fear of becoming infected with this very deadly virus is ever-present. Getting a simple cold or sore throat can inflict a crippling fear. Do I have it? What will happen to me if I am infected ? Will I die?

Limiting trips to the grocery store or drug store is common for most. It has become disconcerting lately to see so many people in businesses without masks. I have called several businesses here to voice my concern. I’m also not the type of person who complains and makes calls like the ones I recently made. I usually call to praise someone for their kindness or help. My concerns were met with the explanation that “there are people who are exempt from wearing a mask. These “exemptions” are health related and we as business owners cannot force someone to wear a mask because of HIPPA laws.”

The truth is there are exceptions, but very few. The CDC has advised that unless you are under the age of 2, are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering by yourself, you should wear a mask in public.” Dr. Mona Degan, a primary care physician who specializes in the treatment of asthma told ABC News: “ I do not see asthma as an impending factor, unless the person is in active acute respiratory distress — in which case going out in public is not advised.” People who are in these conditions are not shopping or doing business.

According to the World Health Organization, “Face Mask Exemption Cards” are circulating, claiming to exempt the person in possession of the card from wearing a mask due to underlying health conditions. A common mask exemption card, which has been proven to be fake, reads: “Wearing a face mask poses a mental and/ or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you.” The card also states that a business or organization who denies entry to people who will not wear a mask could face steep penalties. The US Justice Department has issued a warning to business owners. “Business owners beware: these cards are not real.”

The card is tied to a group called the Freedom to Breathe Agency. Isn’t it ironic that an agency who has such a name would encourage the selfish act of not wearing a mask thereby possibly infecting someone and ultimately taking away their right to breathe? They are not a government agency. Both the US Justice Department and The Americans with Disabilities Act have said they have no ties to the card.

I contacted an attorney who specializes in healthcare law, Stephen Sullivan, to discuss the questions I had concerning HIPAA. The Health Insurance Portability and Accounting Act, or HIPAA, was passed in 1996 to give citizens rights over their health information, which includes the right to get a copy of that information, make sure it is correct and know who has seen it. HIPAA protects health information in the possession of a healthcare provider who is a licensed practitioner who provides health care in exchange for payment.

HIPAA does not include businesses or business owners. “Accordingly, HIPAA nor any other law prevents a premises owner from asking reasonable questions about a customer’s health condition in order to keep his staff and others safe, “ said Sullivan. He added, “In fact, during the pendency of a pandemic with an Executive Order requiring a mask, the business owners are well within their rights and may have a duty to exclude anyone who is not wearing a mask or otherwise presents a risk of harm to others.” North Carolina has an Executive Order to wear face coverings inside retail and restaurant establishments. (Executive Order 147)

I have also been told that “wearing a mask violates my civil rights.” There is no civil right to do as you choose if by doing so you present a risk of harm which infringes on the rights of others.

These are the facts. Wearing a mask protects everyone in public. No one enjoys wearing them but it’s the right thing to do. It’s the adult responsible thing to do. It’s the kind thing to do. It’s a selfish choice to be in public without a mask. This act endangers everyone. There is scientific evidence that there are individuals who are infected with COVID-19 who are completely asymptomatic. If you are one of these individuals and you have chosen to be selfish and not wear a mask, you could be very dangerous and possibly deadly. You have absolutely no “right” to be in public without a face covering.

If you are choosing not to wear a mask, please stay at home.

There is a great quote about kindness. The author is unknown.

“If you can be anything, be kind.”

Please wear a mask.

Sincerely,

Robyn DiRusso, BSN

Mount Airy