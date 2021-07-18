Coach Gibbs brought leadership to field, classroom

To the Editor,
It is with great sadness that I read of the passing of Coach Alex Gibbs. I was a teacher/assistant principal (J.D. Bartley was the principal) at Mount Airy High School for several years when Coach Gibbs came as football coach in 1966.
The Mount Airy High School football team had experienced little notable success since the retirement of Coach Wallace Shelton in the late 1950s. Coach Gibbs was transparent about his intentions as a coach when he publicly promised that the Mount Airy High School football team would win a state championship in three years. He did better than that. Mount Airy High School’s football team won the State 3-A Football Championship in two years – 1968.
For several years Mount Airy High School athletic teams played at the 3-A level against schools with much larger enrollments. The enrollment at Mount Airy High School in the 1960’s was at the 1-A level, as it is currently.
The state 3-A Football Championship game was played at Mount Airy High School’s Wallace Shelton Stadium against Winston-Salem’s Mount Tabor High School on Thanksgiving Day 1968. Mount Airy defeated Mount Tabor for the state championship, the second time to defeat Mount Tabor that fall. It was Coach Gibbs who brought Coach Jerry Hollingsworth to Mount Airy High School as his assistant coach. When Coach Gibbs left to become an assistant coach at Duke University, Coach Hollingsworth replaced him as head coach. He continued the remarkable winning success begun by Coach Gibbs.
Under Coach Gibbs in 1966, Mount Airy’s football team won their first conference title in eighteen years. In 1967, the football team won the conference title again with a record of 8-2 and then lost 13-6 to Elkin in the playoffs. In 1968 Mount Airy’s record was 7 wins, 2 ties, and 1 loss, to Pisgah, in the last regular season game. The football team swept the playoffs by huge scores, 47-7 over South Alamance, 13-0 over Brevard, and 19-0 over Mt Tabor (The score of the earlier Mt Tabor game was 20-0). The assistant coaches of the state championship team were Jerry Hollingsworth, David Diamont, and Tom Harger. All three became highly successful head coaches in future years.
Coach Gibbs was successful because of his winning attitude, his intense concentration to his goal, his enthusiasm, and his devotion to his fellow coaches and players. He had the ability to demand the best from players and yet respect them for their abilities and dignity. He set an example for his players and they admired him for his leadership.
On Friday game nights Coach Gibbs would assign assistant coaches to scout future opponents. There was a meeting of Coach Gibbs and his assistant coaches with the future game scouts on Friday nights after the game when preparation was begun for the game on the next Friday. Such intense devotion along with his other leadership qualities resulted in a state championship win over much larger schools.
Coach Gibbs, in addition to his ability as a coach, was also a good classroom teacher. He demonstrated the same skills and attitude in the classroom as he did on the football field.
Mount Airy High School was fortunate to have Alex Gibbs as a coach and faculty member. His leadership ability, his character, along with his personality enabled him to be as successful at college level division 1 schools and with NFL teams as he was at Mount Airy High School.
Robert B. Holder
Assistant Superintendent (Retired)
Mount Airy City Schools
Mount Airy