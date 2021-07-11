Gwen Berry, Olympic-sized loser

July 11, 2021 John Peters II

To the Editor,

Personal political commentary has no place in sports. Period. If athletes want to express their political perspectives, they should do so on their own time … and on their own dime.

Gwen Berry, third-place winner in the hammer-throwing contest of the U.S. trials for the Olympics, disrespectfully turned her back and covered her head with an “Activist Athlete” shirt as the American flag was raised and national anthem played while she and her two teammates (who earned the Gold and Silver Medals, respectively) stood on the medal-podium to be recognized for their Olympic-qualifying performances.

Given Ms. Berry’s prior and most recent behavior to demonstrate her disgust with American values and the songs/symbols that express those values, and given her total lack of respect for her teammates (who deserved to fully enjoy their collective moment of recognition), Ms. Berry should be removed from the American team.

The millions of proud Americans who do not share Ms. Berry’s Marxist-fueled views should not be subjected to her political antics during any sporting event – especially one designed to determine the composition of the U.S. Olympic team. So, Ms. Berry, either turn in your team shirt to represent America in the Olympics or turn off your histrionics!

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy