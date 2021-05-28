Sometimes, you win when you wait

By Jim Richland

Rulers, scholars, and commoners — history shows people from all walks of life have made errors in judgement that cost them something. In the Shakespearean tragedy Romeo and Juliet, the lovesmitten Romeo plots his own suicide upon hearing the announcement that his Juliet is dead. In his haste, he ingests poison before he receives the message that she is not gone, but merely drugged. We cringe at the couple’s misfortune and scoff at Romeo’s hastiness.

It’s true what the writer of Proverb 19:2 says, “Desire without knowledge is not good—how much more will hasty feet miss the way.” Oftentimes acting without the right information will often lead us down the wrong path.

Consider another example of fear and misjudgment from the life of King Saul. Instead of waiting for the priest Samuel to offer sacrifices for Israel to be blessed in battle, Saul hastily does the task himself. When Samuel arrived, he rebukes Saul and declares, “If you had listened God would have established your kingdom over Israel for all time. But now your kingdom will not endure; the Lord has sought out a man after his own heart.” (1 Sam. 13:13-14).

The stories of impetuous mistakes seem endless. And if we mentally review our past, we find our own errors in judgment. We excuse ourselves by saying that action must be better than inaction — at least we’re doing something. How strange that the very action we avoid is the one God asks of us: to wait.

Waiting can be one of the most difficult things in life, but the alternative can sometimes be more difficult. It’s hard when you’re single to wait for the person God wants you to marry; but it’s even harder to live with a spouse God never intended you to be with. It’s difficult to wait on God to provide the house you and your family have been praying for, but it’s even more difficult to rush into a purchase and then try and figure a way out from under the debt God wanted you to avoid.

When we fail to wait on God we’re either saying that God can’t provide for us or that he’s holding back blessings from us. When we recognize this for what it truly is, we see this has been our temptation since the Fall of Humanity. The serpent in the garden convinced Eve that God was keeping the fruit and the blessing of being like God from her. The truth was that she and Adam were already created in the image of God. There are no blessings that God does not want to give us, if we’ll just trust and wait on Him.

Unfortunately, our biblical ancestors did not trust and wait, and thousands of years later we struggle in the same way. In the days ahead, I hope that you pause long enough in life to remember the importance of waiting on God.

Jim Richland is associate pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church.