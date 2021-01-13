Time to buy fire engine

January 13, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I am writing in full support of Fire Chief Poindexter’s request to purchase a new Class A fire apparatus for Mount Airy this year. There is a lot of debate on how this apparatus should be paid for or financed. I am suggesting two options that have not been previously discussed. First there is a lease purchase program run by the Houston Galveston Area Council. This government-to-government procurement service has fire apparatus plans with manufacturers fully engineered and ready to be purchased. Production time is reduced to less than eight months on certain apparatus. The procurement and financing process is very convenient.

Second, would be to apply for federal funds through the Safer Grant program for the apparatus. This would take some time to apply but there could be funding available for part or all of the vehicle cost. I have experience in both of these areas from my time as an elected fire commissioner.

There was also some discussion at the last commissioners’ meeting regarding ISO ratings and cost differences in homeowners insurance. Since the Mount Airy Fire Department has a Class 3 rating there would be no change in insurance rates if there was a two-point ISO increase. An ISO rating of 6 or higher would result in an increase in insurance rates of 8% to 10%. A higher rating would affect commercial property more than residential property.

I would not want to see the ISO rating change if this apparatus was not purchased. The current truck is well beyond end of life and needs to be replaced. The majority of fire departments in the United States have an ISO rating of 5. Mount Airy should be proud to have an ISO rating of 3. ISO ratings are also determined by water supply, communications standards, and other community factors.

My comments are based on my experience as an elected fire commissioner of 28 years and a member of the fire service for 42 years.

Joseph Zalescik

Mount Airy