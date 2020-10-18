Commissioners, make a wise decision

To the Editor,
First, I want to give honor to Mayor David Rowe. He is an outstanding citizen and has served the City of Mount Airy well. My prayers and thoughts are with him and his family.
Next, I want to recognize our commissioners. Often, they make difficult decisions and sacrifice their time to do what they feel is best for our citizens. Sometimes there are different opinions, but I am confident each one does what they think is best.
The recent vacancy in the mayoral position presented the commissioners with a situation that invoked North Carolina General Statute 163A-63 which says: “A vacancy that occurs in an elective office of a city shall be filled by appointment of the city council.” There is a lot of leeway on how that can be done.
At the Oct. 15 Board of Commissioners Meeting, the city attorney provided input and advice on how to proceed. He recommended the vacancy be filled. He seemed to agree with Frayda Bluestein, a former associate dean of faculty development with UNC. She wrote for Coates Canons which disseminates information on legal issues with the UNC School of Government. She stated a vacancy should be filled as soon as possible to avoid some issues related to board voting that may arise when there is a vacancy.
After board discussion, the sagacious commissioner Marie Wood suggested it best to move unhurriedly forward with circumspect. Together, the board decided a special election should be held. In the future, possibly by spring, a special election will be scheduled to approve a sales tax issue, at that time they may include a mayoral election.
It is always wise to give the citizens a voice, especially in something as important as a mayoral position.
Until a special election is held, the mayor pro tempore (a Latin phrase that means ‘for the time being”) will lead the meetings and temporarily fulfill the mayor duties. I am confident our mayor pro tem and the board can efficiently conduct business until a special election puts a new mayor in position.
Again, I want to acknowledge the board’s commitment and honor their service.
Calvin B. Vaughn Jr.
Mount Airy