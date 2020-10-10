EVH made lasting impact on many

For a guitar lover like myself, this week’s news was about as terrible as it gets.
Legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen succumbed to throat cancer after having beaten it once before.
There are plenty of stories that have been written in the past few days as a biography of his life, but that doesn’t sum up the impact that the guitarist’s art had on impressionable youths like myself back in the late 1970s and 1980s.
Back in June 2017 I wrote a column about the financial woes of Gibson, the famed guitar maker. The company’s sales were far down from its heyday in the 1980s.
And why exactly was the decade of the ’80s the electric guitar’s heyday? Eddie Van Halen.
In 1978 the band started by Eddie and his brother Alex released its debut album. On that record was a guitar solo called “Eruption” that was one of the most significant pieces of work in rock history.
Just the year before, audiences were wowed by the special effects that were so far ahead of their time in the movie “Star Wars, but I believe Eddie’s solo caused an even more shocking reaction to many folks.
Eddie was once quoted as saying he was a massive fan of Eric Clapton back when Clapton played with Cream. Eddie said he knew every one of the guitar solos note for note. That’s pretty impressive considering graffiti written on buildings in the UK back then proclaimed Clapton a “guitar god.”
But I bet you Clapton couldn’t played “Eruption.”
In 1984 Eddie held the distinction of being featured on albums ranked #1 and #2 in Billboard’s Top 100 for five straight weeks. How? His own band’s 1984 was second, behind Michael Jackson’s Thriller, powered by the hit song “Beat It,” that featured a brilliant guitar solo from Eddie.
As the story goes, Jackson was looking for a tougher edge for the song, especially considering his idea for a video, and reached out to the guitar virtuoso. Eddie heard a demo of the song and recorded a solo while off on his own. When he sent it back in, he had changed the backing music for the solo because it didn’t have a chord progression he could use.
Rather than be put off by this action, Jackson listened to the change and loved it. In fact, the idea worked so well that Michael’s sister Janet went with a similar rock theme with the first song she ever wrote all by herself, “Black Cat,” on her 1989 album Rhythm Nation.
Remember, in 1983 when Thriller was being recorded, Eddie was a bigger star than Michael Jackson was in most circles, especially on this fledgling network called MTV.
Van Halen already had put out four albums before 1984, which included such hits as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance the Night Away,” “And the Cradle Will Rock” and “Everybody Wants Some.”
And, while Thriller suddenly became the biggest-selling album of all time, 1984 didn’t do too badly itself with such hits as “Jump,” “Panama,” “I’ll Wait” and “Hot for Teacher.”
One interesting note to that album is that it featured some songs with Eddie on keyboard and not guitar. You see he was trained on piano before he ever picked up a guitar, and he wanted to incorporate that into the band’s sound.
This was part of the ongoing squabbles between Eddie and singer David Lee Roth that eventually led to their split over artistic differences.
Here is where I anger a lot of Van Halen fans: I said, “Good riddance.”
I know, I know. Most fans consider that blasphemy. They like the showmanship that Roth brought to the stage, his sense of fun.
I don’t care. He was an average vocalist. He didn’t play other instruments well enough to be valuable to the team (yeah, he could strum a little guitar). In interviews he came across like an idiot or buffoon. And he wrote some of the dumbest lyrics you’ll ever hear. Van Halen songs were popular because they sounded great — not because of the lyrics.
Panama, Panama-ah-oh-oh-oh-oh.
Might as well jump. Jump. Go ahead and jump.
For some reason, a lot of “fans” gripe about the band adding Sammy Hagar as lead singer. I thought it was a great idea at the time, and it turned out pretty well considering the successful albums and sold-out arenas.
Sammy had built his reputation as a rocker, led by his best-known song “I Can’t Drive 55.” He had an energy and a rocker’s voice that became even more important with Eddie sliding over to the keyboard more and more often.
And if you ever saw “Van Hagar” live, then you know that Sammy could hold his own with a guitar, even playing some passable solos so that Eddie could do his thing on another instrument.
The band had its first-ever #1 album with 5150, led by keyboard-heavy songs like “Why Can’t This Be Love,” “Dreams” and “Love Walks In.” Then 1988’s “When It’s Love” and 1992’s piano-driven “Right Now” continued this theme.
These kind of rock ballads could have sounded soft, but Hagar’s raspy, powerful vocals didn’t let that happen.
And if Eddie wanted to broaden his musical horizons, why were early fans so harsh toward the results? Can’t a guy show growth? Other than AC/DC, most every band evolves musically.
To me, it just made me appreciate Eddie more.
And when the band went on tour, favorite songs from all albums would come up, so you still got to hear Eddie going to town on guitar and Alex tearing it up on drums for the intro to “Hot for Teacher.” But then you could also transition and catch your breath with one of Eddie’s catchiest songs with “Finish What Ya Started.”
After impressing millions of fans with his work on guitar and then keyboard/piano, maybe now he is cutting his teeth on a new instrument: an angel’s harp.
Thankfully, those of us still here have plenty of classic hits to remember him by.
