Moving news further into the digital age

Sandy Hurley

Turbulent 2020. Challenging and scary. Record-breaking. Pandemic, worse than a recession, stores and tourist destinations closed. These are terms we didn’t pepper in our conversations at the turn of the new year. Goodness, that seems so long ago.

Who would have thought that finding toilet paper and hand sanitizer would be a major mission when shopping? And if you had told your friends that no one would be in our churches for several weeks or even months, and especially Easter Sunday, you would have been laughed out of the room.

Prior to COVID-19, discussions were different. Business was different and the way we work, play and live, was different. But turbulent times make us stronger, and resilient. We see this every day in our neighborhoods. Anniversaries, birthdays, and just saying hello to an elderly friend are reasons to have a parade. School buses are used to deliver meals to children. Local restaurants and small businesses added curb service to their offerings for customers.

Manufacturers used their ability to turn on a dime, and produce protective equipment. Health care workers donned masks, shields and gloves and offered new services. Educators quickly became online schools. Life is different.

It’s different for the media business as well. Consumers for more than two decades have turned to the internet for their news. That skyrocketed with COVID-19, pushing The Mount Airy News to make a painful business decision.

Beginning Wednesday, July 8, The Mount Airy News will move further into the digital publishing era by discontinuing our Tuesday and Thursday delivered print edition in favor of e-delivery.

We will offer the same news coverage. We’ll continue publishing a Tuesday and Thursday e-edition, which everyone will have access to through our website mtairynews.com. Soon, e-editions for Tuesday and Thursday will only be available to our subscribers. We aren’t eliminating the Tuesday and Thursday edition – only how we deliver it. Our pricing will remain the same.

We’ll still cover the news. Our Sunday, Wednesday and Friday print publications will feature larger sections. We’ll give you even more to read. Features like the Cook of the Month, Health and Wellness, Business Pages and People Profiles will be found within those pages. We’ll be offering additional entertainment news and increased sports coverage.

And as a special gift to our subscribers, we’ll be introducing our Reader Perks program soon, providing discounts on items at local stores, restaurants, and more. The Reader Perks program also allows our subscribers to find savings when they are traveling away from the area.

We make the promise to you to make every effort to publish newspapers (in print and digital) for which you will be proud to call your hometown newspaper.

Everyone at The Mount Airy News thanks you for your business and understanding as we navigate this new world together. We would not be here without you, and we will never forget that.

Sandy Hurley is the publisher of The Mount Airy News and can be reached at (336) 786-4141.