Self-care in the time of COVID-19

Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

Surry County residents have experienced a significant change in the way we are used to going about our daily lives. Schools are practicing remote learning, businesses have closed or sent employees to work remotely, and things such as masking and staying 6 feet away from others have become routine. Stress is running high for a lot of people, and it is more important than ever to take care of yourselves and your families.

Listed here are a few suggestions on how to take care of yourself and relieve stress and anxiety that has arisen due to COVID-19.

Make time for yourself

Right now, much of the personal time that was once part of our regular routines – commutes, time alone at home, or social time with friends – is not available because of children at home or restrictions that do not allow us this time. Without getting these brief breaks alone, we have to create opportunities for alone time to recharge and decompress.

Prioritize healthy choices

The added stress and lack of structure we are all experiencing now can make it easy to slip into habits that are not good for us. Try to eat a healthy balanced diet, get enough sleep, and exercise. Be thoughtful and intentional about how you are treating your bodies during this time.

Be realistic

Remember that these are unprecedented times and that there is no instruction manual. Set realistic expectations and give yourself grace if you do not meet them. Do the best you can with the circumstances and feel confident that you tried.

Set boundaries

With all of the worry and uncertainty right now, it can be easy to be fearful and anxious. Practice emotional distancing if there are people who make you anxious by their negativity and sharing worst case scenarios. Surround yourself with positivity.

Reconnect with things you enjoy

Think of things that you love to do while you have some extra time to do them, or even learn a new skill that you have always wanted to try.

Remember that taking care of yourself will not only help you stay calm during this time, but it will also help ensure that you have the strength you need to take good care of your family. Prioritize your needs, emotionally and physically, so that you will be in a position to offer comfort and care to others when they need it most.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.