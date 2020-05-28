Travel during COVID-19

Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

As we approach summer vacation season and stay at home restrictions are lifted, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center would like to remind everyone to travel safely. If you are thinking of traveling outside of your local communities, ask yourself:

• Is COVID-19 spreading where you are going?

• Is COVID-19 spreading in your community?

• Will you or those you are traveling with be within 6 feet of others during or after your trip?

• Are you or those you are traveling with more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

• Do you live with someone who is more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?

• Does the state or local government where you live or at your destination require you to stay home for 14 days after traveling?

• If you get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work or school?

Traveling can increase your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. It is unknown if one type of travel is safer than others; however, airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are places where social distancing is difficult. Consider the following risks depending on your mode of travel:

• Air travel: Air travel requires spending time in lines and airport terminals, which bring people into close contact with each other. Most germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes; however, social distancing is difficult on crowded flights which may increase your chance of exposure.

• Bus or train travel: Traveling on buses or trains for any length of time can involve sitting or standing within 6 feet of others.

• Car travel: Stops along the way may put you in close contact with other people and potentially contaminated surfaces.

• RV travel: RV travel may require staying in RV parks overnight and getting fuel and supplies at public locations. These stops could put you at risk for exposure.

In order to protect yourself and others during any trip:

• Clean your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, touching surfaces, blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, and before touching your face or eating. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

• Avoid close contact with others. Keep at least 6 feet of physical distance from others.

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Stay home if you are sick.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to

898211. Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your

community.