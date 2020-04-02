Shirrel Rhoades Movie Reviewer

We love to see the soft side of tough guys. Therefore it’s a successful formula for action heroes to star in movies where they are babysitting kids. Nothing like seeing cute li’l kids getting the best of towering musclebound hulks. Yes, some big stars allow this self-deprecating humor in return for a big paycheck.

Here are the Top Ten Tough-Guy Babysitter Movies:

10. “Three Men and a Baby” (1987) – What’s better than one though guy and a kid? Three, of course. Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg star in this comedy about three eligible bachelors who wind up caring for a baby. It’s not as off-the-wall as this genre would soon become.

9. “Kindergarten Cop” (1990) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is the perfect foil for pre-school kids. Watching his frustration with children in this action comedy reminds you that muscles don’t help much when dealing with an unruly classroom.

8. “Cop and a Half” (1993) – A buddy comedy where Burt Reynolds plays a cop who takes an 8-year-old boy (Norman D. Golden. II) on a ride-along. Zaniness ensues.

7. “Mr. Nanny” (1993) – Wrestler Hulk Hogan plays an oversized babysitter whose wards set traps Home-Alone-style to get him to leave.

6. “The Pacifier (2005) – Muscleman Vin Diesel plays babysitter, armed with juice boxes instead of guns.

5. “Are We There Yet?” (2005) – Ice Cube takes on the role of a guy who goes on a road trip with two bratty kids to impress their mom. Bad move.

4. “The Game Plan” (2007) – Following in Hulk Hogan’s footsteps, wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a football MVP who dresses up in a tutu to entertain the daughter he never knew he had.

3. “The Spy Next Door” (2010) – Chopsocky star Jackie Chan has clever moves as a retired spy who protects kids from Russian spies with a frying pan.

2. “Playing with Fire” (2019) – Another wrestler, John Cena, is cast as a firefighter who must look after three kids he saves from a burning building.

1. “My Spy” (2020) – Newly released, this latest foray into the tough guys vs. kids arena gives us Dave Bautista as a CIA agent whose cover is blown by a 9-year-old girl.

Needless to say, all of these unlike pairings are comedies. My favorite that’s not on the list? “Adventures in Babysitting” (1987) with that tough gal Elisabeth Shue.

Shirrel Rhoades, a Wilkesboro native, is a former vice president of Marvel Comics and present owner of the publishing house Absolutely Amazing ebooks. He writes movies reviews from his home in Key West, Florida.

