Spring upon us, but snow still possible

Snow in mid-March is a possibility. Some of the biggest snows in Piedmont North Carolina have occurred during the month of March. Even though this is the first week of spring, snow is still a possibility. Even in March there are still plenty of cold days and nights remaining. March wind can also blow in some snow. Over the years there have been several ten- to twelve-inch snowfalls and even back-to-back snows on successive Wednesdays. March has always been a month of lion and lamb weather and we are past mid-March so it could go out like a lion and blow us in a couple of hefty snowfalls. Snow in March would not be all that bad because it would kill off the wintering insects and seep down into garden sod as it slowly melts and add nutrients into the soil.

Dealing with wild onions of early spring. The only positive thing about wild onions is that they are green. The wild onion crop is almost impossible to control because they have bulbs that reach deep down into the sod and digging them up will destroy the grass. One way to at least improve the appearance of them is to use the weed trimmer and cut the onions to ground level. This will not get rid of the onions but will be helpful in stunting their growth. Try doing this task in the barren moon sign of Leo the Lion, according to Blum’s Almanac. As warm weather comes, the onions will dry up.

With spring now here, so is the arrival of the dandelions! Not everything is negative about the dandelion because their leaves are edible as greens and their flowers can be made into wine even though it takes a lot of flowers and is a difficult process. Dandelions are a menace and get out of hand as their yellow flowers produce seed that are blown by the wind and carried everywhere. One way to control the spread of dandelions is to weed-eat the blooms to prevent them from producing seeds that the wind blows around. Dandelions have deep roots that are pointed like drill bits which makes it difficult to pull them up. Keeping dandelions from seeding is the best way to control them. Beware of chemicals that may destroy dandelions but destroy other vegetation in the process. Always watch what you spray and apply to lawns and gardens.

Why gas with ethanol is hazardous to two-cycle engines. One main reason that ethanol gasoline is dangerous to two-cycle engines on weed trimmers, leaf blowers, and other two-cycle engine products is that ethanol is a corn product and corn has sugar in it that gums up fuel systems and carburetors shortening their life and making them difficult to start. When you use ethanol gas, always use a two-cycle oil additive that contains a treatment for ethanol or use ethanol-free gasoline which costs more than other gasoline but worth it to save your engines. Most hardwares sell one gallon cans of special fuel for two-cycle engines to prevent engine damage.

The early beginning of pollen season. The very first trees are beginning the season of dusty pollen and will continue from tree to tree variety for the next month and more. As each tree develops new buds, the pollen cycle will go from one tree species to another. Use a nose guard and safety glasses when working outdoors or around the lawn. Use the leaf blower to keep pollen from carports and driveways. Keep a bottle of window cleaner handy to keep vehicle windshields free from pollen. Keep the garden hose handy to wash pollen from vehicles and porches.

Starting a few early tomatoes from seed. As we reach into mid-March, a packet or two of tomato seed can now be started for transplant to the garden in late April for the first tomatoes of the season. Good seed varieties for seed-starting are Early Girl, Rutgers, Homestead, and Marglobe. These are all determinate varieties which means they grow without a lot of cages or supports and produce a harvest over a shorter time period (in other words a lot of tomatoes over a shorter time period). Start tomato seed by purchasing a bag of seed-starting medium. Use two medium flower containers (one quart size). Fill containers with medium and allow a handful of medium per pot for covering the seed. Moisten the medium and fill containers to within half inch from top. Sow one packet of seed in first container and spread them out. Use a handful of medium to cover the seed and pat down the container. Tape seed packet label on container for identity. Repeat the process with other seed packets and label it for identity. Use a spray bottle such as the kind that window cleaning spray comes in, and spray each day to moisten the containers. On sunny days place tomatoes in the sun and bring inside at night. When the plants develop two leaves, transplant healthy, strong plants to individual containers and protect from cold temp. Place in sun and bring inside on cold nights. Moisten plants each day.

More daylight each day for next six months. With Daylight Saving Time now over two weeks old and a minute more daylight each day, there is more time to get chores done outside to prepare the lawn and garden. It is definitely not hard to get used to more daylight.

Stocking up on seeds, plant food, and garden needs. If you stock up on seed varieties for the garden plot they will certainly not spoil. Most seed shops, hardwares, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowes now have seed racks and bins filled with seed of both flowers and vegetables. Pick up several packs each week and you will be ready to plan when warm weather arrives.

You can also purchase plant food, fish emulsion, Miracle-Gro, Dr. Earth plant and tomato food, Tomato-Tone organic tomato food, Garden-Tone vegetable organic food, Holly-Tone organic evergreen food, Rose Tone organic rose food and Vigaro calcium enriched tomato food. Most of these organic plant foods are available in four-pound zippered recyclable bags which makes them easy to use and handle and produce proven results.

Broccoli needs to be planted soon. The spring crop of broccoli should be planted before the end of March to assure a bountiful harvest before the warm nights of late May. Choose sturdy, healthy, plants with blue-green stems that have not legged out of their pots. Good varieties are Raao, Packman, Premium Crop, General Lee, Green Comet, and Bonanza. Broccoli should be planted soon because in spring it has many insect enemies including cabbage maggots, cabbage butterflies, harlequin bugs, mealy worms and of course warmer temperatures.

Checking out the roses of early spring. Rose bushes could use a bit of attention during the first days of spring. On a sunny day this week check the canes on the roses and prune them if necessary. Clip off all hips and spent blooms and remove all dead growth. Pull back all mulch from base of the roses. Use some Rose-Tone organic rose food around the base of the rose bushes and then pull a bit of mulch back around the base of the roses.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown: “The right message?” First preacher: “I think a pastor needs to study diligently for his Sunday morning message.” Second preacher: “I disagree, many times I have no idea what I am going to preach about but I go into the pulpit and preach and think nothing about it.” First preacher: “And you are quite right in thinking nothing if it. Many of your church members tell me they share your opinion!”

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Ray-Baird-3.jpg