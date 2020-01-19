Fire chief: Article not accurate

To the Editor,

The White Plains Volunteer Fire Department has a roster of 28 willing and dependable firemen and women. In addition to those 28 reliable members there are a small number of department members that have proven to be displeased with the positions they hold in the fire department. Due to this they filed complaints with the Office of State Fire Marshal and also contacted the Mount Airy News by means of an anonymous letter with false accusations toward the department and its leadership.

These members’ complaints and accusations were never brought to the attention of anyone in the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department prior to them contacting the Office of State Fire Marshal or the Mount Airy News. This complaint and anonymous letter was previously referenced in an article published by the Mount Airy News on Jan. 8, 2020 (“State probes White Plains VFD’).

I, the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department chief, am writing this in hopes it will also be published by the Mount Airy News so the community can be made aware of factual accounts regarding the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department and I apologize for any concerns the previous article may have caused.

The Mount Airy News article quoted from the anonymous letter, “We the firefighters are risking our lives everyday with the staff we have to use and the leaders don’t care.” It should be known that the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department has never had a staff. We are solely volunteers who devote our time without being paid to do so to make a difference in our community.

Another contradictory allegation from the anonymous letter proposes “zero response to calls.” How can one suggest they are risking their life every day when it is alleged there are zero response to calls?

On Dec. 30, 2019, I was called to the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department for an Office of State Fire Marshal inspection stemming from these complaints. Being there was no forewarning to this audit, I did not have any time to prepare.

Our department’s records are all categorized, the record keeping workload for our records is shared by several members, most of who hold public jobs in which they could not up and leave. I did my best to find the records I could on the spot.

Let it be known that since this audit all annual training and service records have been accounted for. Over the year 2019, White Plains Volunteer Fire Department offered a total of 113 training hours to all members. Surry Community College offered 35-1/2 of these hours. Frontier Natural Gas Company offered two of these training hours to present on natural gas safety tailored toward first responders since high pressure transmission pipelines run through the White Plains Community.

Only four hours of training are required monthly, totaling 36 total hours for the year. White Plains Volunteer Fire Department has gone above and beyond training requirements.

It was alleged that “training records are doctored.” It should be known that at no point during the Office of State Fire Marshal inspection was the authenticity of the records ever in question. The Mount Airy News article pointed out two incidents that White Plains Volunteer Fire Department allegedly did not respond to properly. The incident on Oct. 15, 2019, from Simpson Road was dispatched at 1:07 p.m. I responded and was on scene in less than four minutes. The homeowner had set a box of cereal on a hot stove after cooking. The homeowner had extinguished the fire before I arrived on the scene, and the incident was cleared at 1:22 p.m., therefore, I canceled the engine en route.

The incident on Oct. 30, 2019, from Frosty Lane had three White Plains Volunteer Fire Department fire trucks on the scene with four required members. One member did not sign the incident report because he had left for his public job before the incident report was completed.

The Mount Airy News article called out an extra 6.8 cent tax for those property owners in the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department community. It should be known that all Surry County property owners pay a fire tax no matter the fire district they are served by.

In conclusion, I would like the White Plains Community to know that the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department has extremely dedicated members who volunteer to put their lives on the line to protect their community. We welcome all willing and dependable White Plains residents to help make a difference and join.

I strongly feel the Office of State Fire Marshal’s letter of non-compliance issued to White Plains Volunteer Fire Department from the Dec. 30 inspection does not accurately represent White Plains Volunteer Fire Department’s dedication to safety and regulation. The letter of non-compliance was received by White Plains Volunteer Fire Department on Jan. 2, 2020, and the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department promptly submitted our plan of corrective action before the Jan. 8 The Mount Airy News article criticizing the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department was ever published.

White Plains Volunteer Fire Department leaders and members will continue to do our best, as we always have, to follow Office of State Fire Marshal regulations to keep our community safe.

Garth Badgett, chief,

White Plains Volunteer Fire Department