Answer to shootings? Armed citizens

To the Editor,

How do you stop crazies from mass shootings? Well, you shoot back. Like they just did in that church in Texas. Of course, if left wing Democrats have their way, “nobody” will be allowed to carry or even own guns.

The democratic push to get guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens is the absolute epitome of a “constitutional crisis,” as the fake news likes to say.

It is amazing how mass killers can just walk in somewhere and shoot and kill for 20-30 minutes while the victims just hide and hope that police are on their way to save them.

There’s one common denominator you should notice in mass killings. And that is that no one shoots back. I mean, how stupid is that?

See how this works? The killer just walks in, armed to the teeth, with legal or illegal weapons, and he just starts killing. And since there’s not one in the crowd smart enough, or legally allowed to carry a gun, he just keeps on killing the defenseless crowd.

And the more the Democrats fight to take our guns, the easier it will be for the crazies to kill us. Because even the anti-gun lobby will never, ever, be able to get illegal guns out of the hands of evil people.

Illegal guns will always be abundantly available. And it is a fact, that when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.

Lonnie Malcomb

Fancy Gap