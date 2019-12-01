Reader questions city poop stats

To the Editor,

In response to Darren Lewis, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation director, statements in the Mount Airy News in the Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, edition (Greyhound owner questions dog park plans) concerning his belief that dog waste along the greenway is not as big a problem as portrayed, Mr. Lewis stated, “Ninety-nine percent of the people do an outstanding job,” Lewis said of pet owners. “And we anticipate the same with the dog park.”

I would ask Mr. Lewis to please share with me and the general public, the source of such valuable and pertinent information. “Ninety-nine percent …” That is amazing and the first time that I have heard that such information existed. Was it based on some type of survey of people who regularly walk or ride bicycles on the trail? Possibly a governmental or journalistic report or study? An anonymous source, fake news? Did it come out of thin air? Please, where did it come from? And you even anticipate the same with the dog park. Another 99%! Great! Even more supporting documentation to review! Thanks in advance for your assistance.

Please note, my observations are based over the course of several years (mid May to mid October) in which I normally spend 2-3 hours each day (weather permitting) on the Greenway, usually walking my dogs for 1½-2 hours in addition to riding the entire length of the Greenway (6+ miles) twice on my bike. During that time I only witnessed a single person on a single occasion with a poop bag in hand having apparently cleaned up after their dog. I do not remember a single time I was on the greenway I that I did not notice dog poop along the side of the Greenway, and on occasions actually in the Greenway, itself.

Never have I ever seen anyone from Mount Airy Parks and Recreation enforcing the Greenway rules requiring that owners pick up after their pets.

Richard Fawcett

Mount Airy