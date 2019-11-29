Outgrow your mountain

Dr. Darrell Tate

“For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome

the world – our faith.” I John 5:4

The summit of Mount Everest in the Himalayan Mountains of Nepal towers 29,000 feet above sea level. It is the world’s tallest mountain. It is a place where the wind blows more than 200 mph and temperatures reach 80 degrees below zero. Over the years more than 250 people have died trying to climb Mt. Everest. It takes 40 days to climb in order for ones body to adjust to the altitude.

Sir Edmund Hillary made several unsuccessful attempts at scaling Mount Everest before he finally succeeded. After one attempt he stood at the base of the giant mountain shook his fist and said in defiance, “I’ll defeat you yet, because you’re as big as you’re going to get but I’m still growing.” Every time Hillary climbed, he failed. And every time he failed, he learned. And every time he learned, he grew and tried again. And one day he didn’t fail. On May 29, 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to climb Mount Everest.

Mountains come in all shapes and sizes. Mountains may be physical, emotional or spiritual. Mountains may come in the form of health complications, financial hardship or broken relationships. There is not a more lonely or darker place than when we stand before an insurmountable mountain. The mountain is there when we awaken in the morning and it is there when we go to sleep at night.

Joseph faced a mountain when his brothers threw him in a pit and sold him into slavery. Jeremiah, known as the weeping prophet, faced a mountain when he faithfully preached God’s truth without a single convert. He finally realized there was nothing he could do to persuade the people to forsake their rebellion toward God. David encountered a mountain when he faced off against the giant Goliath. Goliath had the height advantage, weight advantage, experience on his side and all the armor of a seasoned soldier but David said, “I come to you in the name of the Lord.” David easily won the battle.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield embroidered on his robe “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and I am going to pulverize Mike Tyson.” I’m not sure about the theology behind that statement but I do know in order to be successful we must, like Sir Edmund Hillary, outgrow the mountains we face.

It is easy to become intimidated by the giant mountains of life. When the problems are too complex and the situation too complicated to solve remember God is infinitely larger than any mountain we could face. In fact God holds the entire world in the hollow of his hand.

In the mid-1800s a baby boy named Charles was born to slave parents. As a child he never knew anything other than waking up and being in the field before sun up and watching his parents work until sundown. From his earliest years all he could remember was the cruelty of the slave owner. When Charles was 5 years of age he witnessed the cruel beating of his mother and literally held her in his arms while she died. The next morning the plantation master was so angry that Charles’ mother died that he sold Charles’ father to another plantation. The boy never saw his father again.

As a young teenager Charles worked seven days a week, could not read a single word and had never been to church. His back was carved with scars from the bottom of his heels to the top of his head. The back of his head was so beaten that hair would never grow. At age 15 Charles was freed but continued to work on the plantation. On the first day of his freedom Charles walked 12 miles to church and for the first time heard that God loved him and sent his son to die on the cross.

At first Charles could not believe the message he heard and thought it impossible that God could love a former orphan slave. The minister told him he was wrong and invited Charles to trust Christ as his Savior. The church gave him a Bible and the ladies in the church taught him to read the Word of God. Soon he announced his call into the ministry and began preaching. No one attended his first service but he preached anyway. The same thing happened the second and third time but Charles kept preaching. Soon Charles was pastoring the largest church in the state of New Jersey.

Eventually Charles moved to Philadelphia and pastored the largest church on the eastern seaboard. His church constructed a 3.000-seat auditorium and filled it six times each Sunday. Charles Tindley was not only a tremendous pastor but also a talented songwriter. Having conquered many mountains in his life Charles wrote the song, “Trials dark on every hand, and we cannot understand, all the ways that God would lead us to that blessed promised land; but he guides us with his eye and we’ll follow till we die, for we’ll understand it better by and by. By and by when the morning comes, when the saints of God are gathered home, we’ll tell the story how we’ve overcome, for we’ll understand it better by and by.”

Charles could have remained a victim to the hardship of life but he outgrew his mountains. We too through the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit can outgrow the Mount Everest’s of life.

Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church

