Be thankful all year round

Thanksgiving is a few days away, but our thoughts should always be about giving thanks. In this age of materialism, the practice of giving thanks seems to be overridden by the spirit of “give and get,” and running ourselves down in the process.

When we were growing up, families celebrated Thanksgiving with a gathering for friendship and reunion. Now the Christmas shopping season begins before the Thanksgiving dinner is cleared from the table.

It should not be that we allow this frenzy of buying gifts destroy the spirit of Thanksgiving. We should experience the joy of Thanksgiving as a family. The only way to do that is thanks-living.

Real whipped cream adds a special flavor to your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. Simply beat a pint of whipping cream until stiff and add sugar to taste. Add a spoonful to each slice of pie as it’s served.

Pumpkins have long been on the Thanksgiving table but not always in the form of pies. In the 1620s pumpkins were part of the Pilgrims’ feast but as pumpkin soup. The hollowed-out rinds of the pumpkins were used as bowls.

Do you serve stuffing or dressing? There is a difference, even though they have the same ingredients. Stuffing, of course, is stuffed into the hollow cavity of the turkey and absorbs all the drippings and juices. So “stuffing” has more flavor and moistness than “dressing.”

The Thanksgiving turkey is just not complete without dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce. A good dressing will be moist and not dry. In this easy recipe, we use apple sauce to keep the dressing moist.

Thanksgiving Dressing

Pan of cornbread, crumbled, or a bag of Pepperidge Farm Cornbread Dressing

2 large onions

10 stalks celery

2 cups water

9 eggs

Turkey gravy (homemade or 2 cans of store-bought)

1 tsp. pepper

½ tsp. salt

1 Tbs. poultry seasoning

1 cup apple sauce

1 tsp. baking power

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Peel onions and cut into one-inch cubes. Slice celery, and boil onion and celery together in two cups water until tender. Drain and put through the blender on “puree” mode. Hard-boil six of the eggs, peel and chop fine, then add to the onion/celery mixture. In a large mixing bowl, mix the cornbread, the remaining eggs, apple sauce, the onion/celery, and the dry seasonings. Mix well and pour into a large greased pan or baking dish. Cook 50 minutes or until firm. (My grandma in Northhampton County always used oysters in her dressing, but now they are just too pricey!)

Hoe-hoe-hoedown: Why did the farmer run the tractor over his potato patch the week before Thanksgiving? He wanted to harvest mashed potatoes. Why did the turkey cross the road the week before Thanksgiving? He wanted everyone to think he was a chicken. Why are cranberries red? They saw the turkey dressing.

Thank you: This column is about to enter its 23rd year in the Stokes News and is in its first year in The Mount Airy News. Thanks to all you readers in Stokes and Surry counties. May your Thanksgiving be filled with a tableful of good food and a house full of blessings.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Ray-Baird-2.jpg