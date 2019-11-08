Let’s not forget the Bambino

I read a story recently about baseball slugger Albert Pujols catching up to the great Willie Mays on the career home runs list.

Willie retired in third place with 660 homers, and Pujols as of Wednesday has 645.

(Of course, now Willie is in fifth place as Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez — two guys tied to performance-enhancing drugs — later passed him.)

While reading this I was reminded of a story I saw last fall on ESPN.com about how Pujols wasn’t getting enough recognition for coming up on 600 homers.

Pujols has made 10 all-star teams, won three MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, six Silver Sluggers and an all-star game MVP. I think he’s had quite a bit of recognition, not to mention the fact that he’s made a ton of money.

According to baseball-reference.com, Pujols made only $1.7 million his first three seasons combined, but now has earned $226 million, with two years left on his contract for another $59 million. Yeah, I’m having trouble feeling sorry for him.

You know who I do feel sorry for? Babe Ruth.

That’s right, the Bambino is becoming a forgotten man in this day and age of astronomical statistics.

We have professional athletes with world-class trainers and nutritionists at their beck and call, and only the best of the best can catch up with a guy who looked like a beer keg on stilts a century ago.

The Babe’s story began in 1914 (the start of the Great War) when a 19-year-old left-handed pitcher started three games at the end of the season and went 2-1.

The next three years, the Red Sox pitcher would go 65-33. In 1916 he had nine shutouts and led the league in ERA. In 1917 he started 38 games and completed a whopping 35 of them. He also came in as a relief pitcher three times and earned two saves.

Wait? Wasn’t Ruth a slugger? Not back then. He was a good hitter, but he didn’t get a lot of at-bats because he only pitched every third or fourth game.

Still, in 1917 he batted .325, which convinced the Red Sox to cut back on his pitching and let him bat more often. Over the next two seasons, Ruth split time between the mound and right field.

In an era where home runs were rare, he hit 11 in 1918 to lead the majors. In 1919 he finally got 400 at-bats and let ’er rip with 29 homers, 113 RBIs and 103 runs scored.

How big was hitting 29 homers? It broke the all-time record for a season.

That convinced the Yankees that they needed to trade for Ruth and make him a full-time slugger.

He quickly made his old homer record look ridiculously small. In 1920 and 1921 respectively, the Babe hit .376 with 54 HRs and .378 with 59 HRs.

In fact in 1921, Babe led the league in almost every category. He drove in 168 runners. He scored 177 times. He hit 44 doubles and 16 triples to put himself in scoring position 60 times. And he did all this while being walked 145 times as pitchers were afraid to throw to him.

In 1922 and 1925, Ruth was injured and missed a third of each season. These were the only two times that he didn’t lead the league in home runs during a 14-year stretch.

In 1927-28 he was 32 and 33 years old those seasons, yet averaged 57 homers and 156 RBIs.

In 1930, Babe was 35 years old and hadn’t pitched in a game in nine seasons. For whatever reason, the Yankees put him on the mound for one game. He ended up pitching all nine innings — a complete game at 35 after not pitching in nine years — and only gave up three runs to earn a win.

At a time when 100 career home runs was a special achievement, Ruth retired with 714, a mark which wouldn’t be broken for four decades. He had 2,214 RBIs, which also stood as a record for four decades until Hank Aaron broke both marks.

He still stands third in walks, fourth in runs scored, first in on-base + slugging, first in offensive win percentage. As a pitcher he stands 17th in ERA, 12th in winning percentage and 15th in hits per inning pitched.

Despite all that, Babe Ruth won a grand total of one MVP award. There was no award given out from 1919-21, his huge years.

He won the award in 1923, but then he was ignored after that. The award was selected by one beat writer from each of the cities in the American League.

Babe won the award once, and Lou Gehrig won it once, then the beat writers froze them out no matter how great they were.

This changed in 1931 when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America began casting the ballots. As soon as the BWAA took over, Babe immediately got fifth place in voting in 1931 as a 36-year-old on the down side of his career. He got sixth place in 1932.

Gehrig won a second MVP finally and finished in the top five in six other seasons.

When baseball first got a Hall of Fame, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Walter Johnson were obvious choices. And yet Babe got only 215 out of 226 votes. That meant there were 11 voters who didn’t think he had done enough to deserve to make the Hall of Fame. Staggering.

Ty Cobb was left off four ballots, but that is more understandable if you saw the Tommy Lee Jones movie that portrayed him as quite the ornery fellow. Supposedly a lot of opponents couldn’t stand the guy. But wasn’t the Bambino well loved in his heyday?

Hopefully articles like this can remind folks of his greatness so he doesn’t fade into the pages of history.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jeff-new-mug-RGB.jpg https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jeff-new-mug-CMYK.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.