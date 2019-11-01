Help find stolen mailbox

To the Editor,

My husband and I moved from Guilford to Surry County over five years ago and we love living in Dobson and consider this our home. However, our oversized mailbox has been stolen twice during the past year, the second time being yesterday, Oct. 28 in broad daylight.

If anyone has any information about this, I would sincerely appreciate them contacting the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-401-8900. We filed a stolen property report with the sheriff’s office and they have given us permission to publish their phone number in the Mount Airy News. If someone calls them with any information, they can match it up with our name and address at 1174 Bray Ford Road, Dobson and the sheriff’s office will contact us.

As it was an oversized mailbox with a substantial pressure treated post, it is fairly expensive to replace. One can understand my frustration as this theft is a repeat in only one year’s time.

The mailbox was stolen on Monday, Oct. 28 between the daylight hours of 11:40 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fortunately, there was not any mail inside the box. Copeland Elementary School is up the street from our house. I am hoping that someone who reads this newspaper may have seen it being removed. The culprit had to have had at least a pick-up truck to carry it away as they stole both the mailbox and the supporting post.

Ginny Forestieri

Dobson